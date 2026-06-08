Keytos Security and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Comprehensive Suite of Passwordless Identity Solutions to the Public Sector

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keytos Security , The Leading Passwordless Authentication Toolset, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Keytos Security’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative passwordless identity and PKI solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our passwordless authentication solutions to the Public Sector,” said Igal Flegmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Keytos Security. “Government agencies face mounting pressure to eliminate passwords and adopt phishing-resistant Zero Trust architectures in line with Executive Order 14028 and CISA guidance. Carahsoft’s deep relationships across Federal, State and Local Government, and its extensive contract vehicles, give us the reach to help agencies modernize their identity infrastructure quickly and cost-effectively. Together, we look forward to equipping the Public Sector with the tools to move beyond passwords and toward a more secure, certificate-based future.”

Cloud-Native, HSM-Backed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Keytos Security delivers a comprehensive suite of passwordless authentication solutions designed to meet the security and compliance needs of Government agencies. The company enables organizations to adopt secure, passwordless technologies, beginning with EZCA Cloud PKI. The solution helps customers move away from costly and complex on-premise certificate authorities to a fully cloud-hosted environment supported by FIPS 140-3 (Level 3) backed hardware security modules (HSMs), delivering enterprise-grade certificate issuance and automated lifecycle management without the operational burden of traditional infrastructure.

Passwordless Solutions for All Azure Commercial and Government Clouds

Certificates issued through EZCA Cloud PKI, as well as existing on-premise and hybrid PKI environments, support the full range of Keytos passwordless solutions. EZCMS Smart Card and Security Key onboarding enables self-service, PIV-compliant, phishing-resistant credential provisioning. EZRADIUS Cloud RADIUS delivers EAP-TLS network authentication, ensuring only trusted, certificate-bearing devices can access agency networks. EZSSH SSH Certificate Management provides short-lived certificates for agentless, just-in-time access to GitHub code repositories and Linux servers, eliminating standing credentials and reducing the attack surface.

EZMonitor SSL Certificate Monitoring provides continuous visibility across an agency's certificate inventory, preventing outages from expired certificates, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Keytos’ solutions are available across all Azure commercial and Government cloud environments, helping agencies meet Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and Executive Order 14028 requirements.

“Keytos Security delivers advanced passwordless identity solutions across cloud, on-premise, hybrid and IoT environments,” said Tyler Nelson, Sales Manager who leads the Keytos Security Team at Carahsoft. “The enterprise-grade platform simplifies passwordless identity, enabling agencies to reduce vulnerabilities while automating complex security operations and identity workflows. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft looks forward to working with Keytos Security to bring modern cloud-native PKI and identity management capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Availability

Keytos Security’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or Keytos@carahsoft.com. Explore Keytos Security’s solutions here.

About Keytos Security

Keytos Security is a cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, MA that provides a comprehensive passwordless authentication platform designed to help organizations eliminate passwords and modernize identity security. Founded by ex-Microsoft engineers with the mission of making passwordless, Zero Trust security accessible to every organization, Keytos develops cloud-native tools that simplify the adoption of certificate-based authentication, PKI management, and phishing-resistant credentials. Trusted by enterprises and government agencies around the world, Keytos integrates with Microsoft Azure, Entra ID, Intune, and existing identity infrastructure to deliver scalable, compliance-ready solutions that meet the demands of today's most security-conscious environments.

Contact

Keytos Security

(844) 225-6365

sales@keytos.io

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com