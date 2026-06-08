Global Procurement and Supply Chain Awards Spotlight People Categories

London, 08 June 2026 – BizClik is spotlighting the people-focused categories within the Global Procurement Awards and Global Supply Chain Awards 2026, celebrating the individuals driving excellence and innovation across both industries. The awards programmes, which form part of the Procurement LIVE & Supply Chain LIVE event series, recognise outstanding professionals who are shaping the future of procurement and supply chain management through leadership, dedication and strategic impact.

Both awards programmes feature two key people categories: the Procurement Hero Award and the Future Leader Award for procurement professionals, alongside the Supply Chain Hero Award and the Future Leader Award for supply chain leaders. These categories have been designed to honour both established leaders who have delivered exceptional results and emerging talent demonstrating the potential to transform the sector.

Recognising industry heroes

The Supply Chain Hero Award recognises individuals who have gone above and beyond in their role, demonstrating exceptional commitment, leadership and problem-solving skills. This award celebrates professionals whose dedication and actions have made a significant positive impact on their organisation's supply chain success. Judges will assess nominees based on strategic and operational excellence, leadership qualities that have contributed to measurable success, innovation and collaboration across teams, and tangible business results.

The Procurement Hero Award recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond to drive procurement excellence, celebrating dedication, leadership and positive impact within their organisation or the wider procurement community. Nominees will be evaluated on how they have elevated procurement's strategic role within the business, measurable results achieved under their direction, how they have inspired or supported others in their professional community, and the legacy or long-term contribution that will define their achievements.





Dirk Karl, former Chief Procurement Officer at MTN - Lifetime Achievement winner at the 2025 Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

Championing future leaders

The Future Leader Award categories for both supply chain and procurement highlight emerging talent within the sector. These awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate outstanding potential, creativity and leadership, recognising those shaping the future through innovation, collaboration and a forward-thinking approach.

For supply chain professionals, judges will consider how individuals have demonstrated leadership beyond their role, innovative ideas or projects they have contributed to, how they embody the values of growth and learning, and the potential they show for future industry impact.

The procurement Future Leader Award, sponsored by Candex, highlights emerging procurement professionals showing exceptional potential and ambition. Nominees will be assessed on contributions that demonstrate leadership potential, how they have introduced new ideas or approaches, their impact within their team or organisation, and how they are actively shaping the future of procurement.

Enter now for 2026

Entries for both the Global Procurement Awards and Global Supply Chain Awards close on June 29, 2026. Final judging will take place in July 2026, with the shortlist announced later that month. Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on September 8, 2026, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate excellence across both sectors.

Enter The Global Procurement Awards

Enter The Global Supply Chain Awards

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities.

This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management.

Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com