PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Event

Virtual investor event scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV) (OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, announced today that it will host a virtual investor event titled “What Veterinarians Are Seeing and How Access Is Expanding” on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event is designed for both new and current investors and will provide an overview of the Company’s business, including discussion around Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology, veterinary field feedback, and PetVivo’s ongoing efforts to expand access through sales and distribution relationships.

The moderator-led discussion will feature:

John Lai , CEO, President and Director of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

, CEO, President and Director of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Dr. Juli Goldstein, DVM, CHPV , veterinarian and member of the PetVivo team

, veterinarian and member of the PetVivo team Bryan Monninger, Vice President of Sales and Distributor Relations





The Company expects the event to offer investors an accessible look at how veterinarians are evaluating and using Spryng in practice, what PetVivo is hearing from the field, and how the Company is working to broaden market reach.

Event viewing links:

A replay of the event is expected to be available following the webcast. Investors can also visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.petvivo.com/investors for additional company information, financial materials, and updates.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. or its innovative products, Spryng and PrecisePRP, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com, petvivoanimalhealth.com and sprynghealth.com.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.