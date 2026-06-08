NAFA Names 2026 Class of Fellows, Honoring Leaders in Fleet Management

EDISON, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, is proud to announce its 2026 Class of NAFA Fellows , recognizing five outstanding professionals whose leadership, service and contributions have made a significant impact on NAFA and the fleet management profession.

The 2026 Class of NAFA Fellows includes:

Clyde “Dale” Collins, CAFM – Fleet Maintenance Supervisor, Prince William Water

With more than 30 years of fleet experience, Collins has been active in NAFA since 2008, serving in chapter, regional and national leadership roles, including as a NAFA Board member and now as Membership Committee Chair.

Patti Earley, CAFM – Fleet Fuel Manager, Florida Power & Light

With more than 30 years of fleet management experience, Earley has been a longtime leader within NAFA, serving as President, Board member, educator and advocate for professional certification and development across the fleet industry.

Bryan Flansburg, CAFM – Location Manager, First Student

Flansburg brings 40 years of transportation experience and has served NAFA in appointed and elected roles at the local and national level, including as NAFA President.

Bob Mossing – Global Fleet Safety Manager, Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

A longtime fleet safety advocate and industry educator, Mossing has served two terms on NAFA’s Board of Directors and continues to contribute as Chair of the NAFA Editorial Committee and member of the Government Affairs Committee.

Cedric Roberts, CAFM – Director of Fleet Management, City of Birmingham, AL Equipment Management Department

Roberts is a fleet leader focused on sustainability, workforce development and professional advancement, serving on NAFA’s Membership Committee, CAFM Commission and Southeast Region Leadership Council.

“These five professionals reflect the leadership, service and commitment that define the NAFA Fellows Program,” said Ray Brisby, CAFM, past NAFA Board President and Chair of the Fellows Selection Committee. “Their contributions to NAFA and the fleet profession have helped strengthen our industry, and we are proud to recognize them as the 2026 Class of NAFA Fellows.”

The NAFA Fellows Program is among NAFA’s highest honors, recognizing individuals who have made a significant impact on the fleet profession through exemplary volunteer service and leadership, extraordinary accomplishments, or other major contributions to NAFA and the profession of fleet management. The program is both an honorary recognition and a call to continued leadership and service.

To learn more about the NAFA Fellows Program and view the full list of honorees, visit https://www.nafa.org/about-nafa/nafa-fellows/ .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .