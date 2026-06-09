Little Pepe Surpasses $28.1 Million in Presale Funding as Project Advances Layer-2 Ecosystem Development

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has announced that its ongoing token presale has surpassed $28.1 million in funding, marking a significant milestone for the project as it continues development of its Layer-2 blockchain ecosystem. The achievement comes amid increased activity across the digital asset market and reflects continued participation from supporters and community members worldwide.

The project team reported that more than 16.9 billion LILPEPE tokens have been sold during the presale campaign. According to the company, participation has remained consistent throughout multiple fundraising stages, supporting ongoing ecosystem development and future platform initiatives.

Presale Milestone Reflects Continued Community Participation

Little Pepe's fundraising campaign has become a key part of the project's early growth strategy. By raising more than $28.1 million and distributing over 16.9 billion tokens, the project has established a foundation for its next phase of development.

The company stated that the presale has attracted participants from various regions, contributing to the expansion of the project's community and increasing awareness of the Little Pepe ecosystem. Project representatives noted that the capital raised will support infrastructure development, ecosystem expansion, marketing initiatives, and preparations for future exchange-related activities.

Focus on Layer-2 Infrastructure and Ecosystem Development

According to the project team, Little Pepe is being developed as a Layer-2 ecosystem designed to support scalability, efficiency, and community-focused blockchain applications. The company states that ongoing development efforts are focused on strengthening network functionality while creating additional opportunities for ecosystem participants.

The project's roadmap includes initiatives aimed at expanding platform capabilities, supporting community engagement, and introducing features intended to enhance the overall user experience. Team representatives have indicated that ecosystem growth remains a central objective as development continues.

Security Measures Remain a Key Priority

Little Pepe has also emphasized security as part of its development strategy. The project has completed an audit conducted by CertiK and reports maintaining a security score above 95%.

The company states that independent security assessments play an important role in evaluating blockchain infrastructure and identifying areas for ongoing improvement. Project representatives noted that maintaining security standards remains an important component of the platform's long-term development plans.

Community Growth and Market Visibility

The project reports continued growth across its online community channels, with increasing engagement from supporters and ecosystem participants. According to the company, community expansion has contributed to broader awareness of the project and its development objectives.

Little Pepe representatives stated that future initiatives will focus on expanding ecosystem participation, increasing visibility, and strengthening engagement across community platforms. The team also noted that preparations for future exchange-related developments remain part of the project's broader roadmap.

Looking Ahead

As development progresses, Little Pepe plans to continue expanding its ecosystem through infrastructure enhancements, community initiatives, and strategic growth efforts. The company states that its focus remains on delivering ecosystem improvements while supporting long-term platform development.

With more than $28.1 million raised during the presale, over 16.9 billion tokens sold, a completed CertiK audit, and ongoing Layer-2 development initiatives, Little Pepe is preparing for the next stage of its roadmap as it continues building its blockchain ecosystem.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), visit:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777K Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

Contact Details:

COO - James Stephen

Email: media@littlepepe.com

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