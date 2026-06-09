Press Release

Regulated information

Procedures for Obtaining Information and Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting on June 30, 2026

Paris – June 9, 2026 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity,

Shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 2 p.m.,

Auditorium

10 Boulevard de Grenelle – 75015 Paris (France)

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 25, 2026, and a Convening Notice will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and in a legal newspaper at least 15 days prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available to the Company's shareholders and on the Company's website (https://www.vantiva.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting/), in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

This section will be updated regularly with all the necessary information.

Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by email may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on May 29, 2026 (i.e. the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company by post at the address of its headquarters or directly at the following email address: assembleesgeneralesvantiva@vantiva.com.

For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code have been made available on the Company’s website, so that the Company is exempt from sending them to the shareholders.

The General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company's website, unless technical reasons prevent or materially disrupt such webcast.

The recorded webcast of the General Meeting will be disclosed no later than seven (7) business days after the date of the General Meeting and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for at least the minimum legal and regulatory period from its publication online.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the Company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the Company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the Company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

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