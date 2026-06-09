American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Provides Development and Testing Update for 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding the development and testing schedule for its 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

The Company continues to advance development activities associated with its 5MW pre-production platform and believes it is approaching a pivotal stage in the evolution of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ program. The upcoming testing campaign is intended to evaluate key system performance metrics, validate subsystem integration, and generate independent scientific data regarding the operation of the platform. Management believes successful completion of this testing program would represent a significant milestone in the continued development of compact aneutronic fusion energy systems.

American Fusion submitted its application for certification and related approvals to the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”) on February 27, 2026. Based on the Company’s understanding of the applicable regulatory framework and discussions regarding its planned testing program, American Fusion has been working with DSHS regarding licensing and certification requirements associated with its fusion testing activities. Management continues to advance infrastructure, equipment, and site preparations while the certification process moves forward.

Development activities continue to progress. Final modifications to the Company’s 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ are nearing completion at the fabrication facility of a third-party manufacturer in Midland/Odessa, Texas. Management currently expects to take delivery of the system next week, marking an important milestone as the Company advances preparations for installation, commissioning, and future testing activities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Company is currently in the process of acquiring internationally recognized scientific instrumentation intended to independently measure and validate critical operating characteristics, including:

Plasma temperature

Plasma density

Fusion reaction rates

Neutron activity

Voltage generation

Power output

Pulse characteristics

Energy conversion efficiency

Management expects the acquisition and installation of this instrumentation to be substantially completed during the current fiscal quarter. In addition to supporting the Company’s planned testing and validation activities, the instrumentation is expected to further demonstrate the Company’s active research, development, testing, and commercialization efforts as it continues advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

In preparation for the upcoming testing program, the Company has secured sufficient quantities of both Deuterium and Helium-3 fuel to satisfy its currently anticipated testing and validation requirements through the end of 2026.

The design phase for the Company’s testing bunker infrastructure has been completed, and management is currently finalizing property arrangements and related preparations associated with the planned testing program.

Planned Testing and Validation Schedule

American Fusion has established the following development roadmap leading toward full-scale testing of the 5MW Texatron™ Fusion Engine™:

Phase 1 – Regulatory & Infrastructure Readiness

1. Completion of applicable DSHS certification and approval processes.

2. Completion of testing bunker construction and safety systems.

3. Delivery and installation of the 5MW Texatron™ main frame at the Company’s DFW facility.

4. Installation and calibration of scientific diagnostic equipment.

5. Independent safety and systems review.



Phase 2 – Systems Commissioning

6. Testing and validation of capacitor bank systems.

7. Verification of pulsed power delivery systems.

8. Calibration of magnetic confinement systems.

9. Validation of fuel delivery systems and control software.

10. Initial plasma generation and characterization testing.



Phase 3 – Fuel System Testing

11. Introduction of Deuterium into the confinement chamber. The Company has secured sufficient Deuterium fuel inventories to satisfy its currently anticipated testing requirements through the end of 2026. Testing of plasma ignition systems.

12. Characterization of plasma density, temperature, and confinement performance.

13. Introduction of Helium-3 fuel systems. The Company has secured sufficient Helium-3 fuel inventories to satisfy its currently anticipated testing requirements through the end of 2026.

14. Independent testing of both fuel systems and associated delivery mechanisms.

Phase 4 – Integrated Fusion Testing

15. Full integration of Deuterium and Helium-3 fuel systems.

16. Live ignition testing inside the secured testing bunker.

17. Measurement of plasma density, plasma temperature, pulse performance, and confinement characteristics.

18. Monitoring of neutron activity and verification of aneutronic operating characteristics.

19. Analysis of voltage generation, power waveforms, and energy harvesting systems.



Phase 5 – Independent Validation

20. Collection and review of all experimental data.

21. Verification by qualified independent scientists, physicists, and PhD-level reviewers.

22. Preparation of technical reports and validation documentation.

23. Evaluation of net energy production metrics and overall system performance.

Management is currently targeting completion of the above milestones by the end of August 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, equipment delivery schedules, capital availability, and successful execution of the Company’s testing program.

“The completion of our 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ represents an important transition from prototype development toward larger-scale testing and validation activities,” said Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “The upcoming testing program is intended to evaluate the integration of technologies and subsystems that have been refined over many years of development. We look forward to gathering data, validating performance, and sharing results with shareholders as the program progresses.”

“The transition from nine successive prototype generations to a 5MW pre-production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ marks an important inflection point for the Company and the platform,” added Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “Our team has spent years refining the technology and preparing for this stage of development. We believe we now have a clear roadmap toward integrated testing, independent validation, and continued advancement of the platform. Successful execution of this testing program would move us another step closer to practical, infrastructure-grade fusion energy deployment.”

Corporate Update

In addition to the development and testing activities described above, the Company continues to advance several corporate and strategic initiatives.

15c2-11 Application - The Company has completed and submitted all materials required by its sponsoring broker in support of a Rule 15c2-11 application. Following multiple rounds of diligence and follow-up requests, management believes all requested documentation has been provided and that the Company satisfies the applicable requirements for quotation eligibility. The timing and outcome of the review process remain subject to FINRA review and approval procedures.

OTCQB Application - The Company is also in the final stages of its OTCQB application process and continues to work with OTC Markets Group regarding its planned uplisting. Management believes the Company currently satisfies the applicable qualitative and quantitative standards for OTCQB eligibility, although final approval remains subject to OTC Markets review and approval processes.

Patent Filings - The Company continues to expand and strengthen its intellectual property portfolio through ongoing patent development and filing activities. Management believes intellectual property protection remains a core component of the Company’s long-term commercialization strategy and expects additional patent applications and related filings to be pursued as development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform continues.

Capital Investments - The Company has raised approximately $1.1 million in capital through a combination of funding received under its prepaid warrant facility and subscriptions received pursuant to its current financing activities. Management believes these capital resources have enabled the Company to continue advancing development, intellectual property, regulatory, testing, and corporate initiatives while pursuing additional financing opportunities.

Power Purchase Agreement LOI - The Company has also delivered a Letter of Intent to a Canadian mining company contemplating a potential long-term Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”). The proposed arrangement contemplates the potential supply of up to 20 megawatts of power over a proposed twenty-year term utilizing future Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ generation capacity. While discussions remain preliminary and no definitive agreement has been executed, management believes the opportunity reflects growing interest in long-duration, infrastructure-grade power solutions for energy-intensive industrial applications.

Legacy Debt Reduction - With respect to the Company’s largest outstanding liability, consisting of a legacy judgment that arose under prior management, the Company remains engaged in active negotiations and legal strategy aimed at substantially reducing or otherwise resolving the obligation. While no assurance can be provided regarding the outcome of those efforts, management believes a successful resolution could significantly strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and overall financial position by the end of Q2.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of Amercian Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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