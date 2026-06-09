Toobit Launches Prediction Market for Event-Based Trading





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the introduction of Prediction Market, allowing traders to monetize their analysis of real-world events.

By enabling traders to take positions on outcomes across cryptocurrency trends, financial developments, and global affairs, Toobit provides an environment for traders to hedge against volatility and capitalize on breaking news. This addition to the Toobit ecosystem translates market sentiment and individual expertise into clear, tradeable outcomes.

Unlike traditional forecasting, Prediction Market utilizes event-based contracts where participants trade on specific, verifiable outcomes. Each event includes one or more mutually exclusive results, such as "Yes/No" or multiple possible outcomes. Once an event outcome is confirmed, the market settles accordingly. This structure removes the complexity of traditional derivatives, allowing traders to express conviction on macro-events with transparent risk and reward parameters.

Toobit integrates Prediction Market into the existing user account structure. Traders can participate using USDT from their existing Futures Account, allowing for efficient margin and position management without the need for additional fund transfers.

To maintain a fair and stable marketplace, Toobit implements specific participant limits, including caps on daily entries and aggregate participation amounts. Following the conclusion of an event, Toobit conducts outcome verification and data validation, with most markets completing settlement within 24 hours.

Toobit Prediction Market is now available on the web and app (v2.2.8 and above). For a comprehensive walkthrough of product mechanics, risk disclosures, and step-by-step trading rules, traders are encouraged to visit the official Toobit announcement page.

The prediction market sector has transitioned from a niche experiment into a primary forecasting tool for the digital asset economy. Global trading volumes across major prediction platforms surged from approximately $1.2 billion in 2025 to over $25 billion by March 2026.

As retail and professional traders increasingly use these platforms to gauge sentiment on everything from central bank policy shifts to crypto ETF inflows, prediction markets have become essential tools for those navigating complex financial environments.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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