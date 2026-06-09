Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 2 June 2026 – 8 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 2 June – 8 June 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
2 June 2026
3 June 2026
4 June 2026
8 June 2026
|2,522,774
85,394
94,026
43,000
278,580
|15.22
15.00
15.01
14.93
14.86
|38,401,574
1,280,825
1,410,954
642,123
4,138,779
|Total, 2 June – 8 June 2026
|501,000
|14.92
|7,472,682
|Accumulated under the program
|3,023,774
|15.17
|45,874,256
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84,728,529 own shares, corresponding to 5.83% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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