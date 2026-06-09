Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 2 June 2026 – 8 June 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 2 June – 8 June 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



2 June 2026



3 June 2026



4 June 2026



8 June 2026 2,522,774



85,394



94,026



43,000



278,580 15.22



15.00



15.01



14.93



14.86 38,401,574



1,280,825



1,410,954



642,123



4,138,779 Total, 2 June – 8 June 2026 501,000 14.92 7,472,682 Accumulated under the program 3,023,774 15.17 45,874,256

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84,728,529 own shares, corresponding to 5.83% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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