Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 2 June 2026 – 8 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 2 June – 8 June 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

2 June 2026

3 June 2026

4 June 2026

8 June 2026		2,522,774

85,394

94,026

43,000

278,580		15.22

15.00

15.01

14.93

14.86		38,401,574

1,280,825

1,410,954

642,123

4,138,779
Total, 2 June – 8 June 2026501,00014.927,472,682
Accumulated under the program3,023,77415.1745,874,256

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84,728,529 own shares, corresponding to 5.83% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 2 June-8 June 2026 AS 29 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 