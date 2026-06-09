FrankCrum Builds C-Suite Bench Strength to Accelerate Innovation and Customer-Focused Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FrankCrum family of companies today announced three strategic C-suite appointments—Chief Operating Officer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer—signaling a deliberate acceleration of innovation across the organization.

The additions reflect FrankCrum’s commitment to building a leadership team capable of competing in one of the most dynamic segments of the workforce solutions market, while staying true to the people-first values that have defined the company for more than four decades.





“We are a privately held, family-operated company in a market where private equity investment and consolidation have become the norm,” said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum. “Our path to growth is organic, and to grow organically, we need the right leaders, the right technology, and the right alignment across the organization. These three appointments do exactly that.

“They bring us the collaborative, innovative leadership we need to accelerate speed to market and deliver greater value to our clients, without losing what has always made FrankCrum special: our people and our personal touch. Strengthening our C-suite with leaders of this caliber sets us up for a strong future.”

Anna Holder Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

FrankCrum has promoted Anna Holder to Chief Operating Officer, expanding her executive scope to include oversight of FrankCrum’s Professional Employer Organization’s Payroll department and Project Management teams in addition to her existing leadership of Client Experience, and Benefits. The alignment of these customer-facing and operational functions under a single leader is designed to create a more consistent, seamless client experience across every touchpoint.





Holder began her career at FrankCrum in an entry-level role and steadily rose through the ranks, gaining hands-on experience across Payroll, Accounting, Compliance, and Client Experience.

In the past year alone, Holder delivered four major technology enhancements, revamped the customer onboarding process to accelerate implementation by 30%, and helped FrankCrum achieve its highest-ever client retention rate of 91%. She has been with FrankCrum for more than 20 years and was recently recognized in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class, a distinction that reflects both her professional achievements.

“What I love most about my journey is that it’s been organic growth within one organization, allowing me to build deep relationships and institutional knowledge while constantly taking on new challenges,” said Holder. “This progression has taught me that adaptability and sustained performance are key to long-term success.

“I’m excited to welcome Jody and Michael to the team. Their expertise in product innovation and enterprise security, combined with our shared commitment to customer experience, gives me tremendous confidence in where we’re headed. Together, we have the alignment and the talent to build something exceptional for our clients and for FrankCrum.”

Jody Haneke Joins as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

FrankCrum has appointed Jody Haneke as Chief Product and Marketing Officer, a newly created role responsible for leading the company’s product strategy, development, and marketing functions. Haneke will drive the development and launch of new features and products with an emphasis on speed to market and user experience—capabilities that are increasingly critical in the competitive PEO landscape.





Haneke is the founder of Haneke Design, a Tampa-based user experience and digital product agency he established in 2002. Over more than two decades, the firm earned 50+ design and UX awards and built a reputation for its rigorous focus on process, innovation, and customer-centered software development—working with a wide range of major brands, including FrankCrum.

His deep familiarity with FrankCrum’s business and user experience needs makes him a uniquely positioned leader to help the company bring agile, competitive products to market.

Michael Webb Appointed Chief Information Security Officer and SVP of IT Operations

FrankCrum has hired Michael Webb as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Senior Vice President of IT Operations. This newly created role spans the full FrankCrum enterprise, reflecting the organization’s commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity posture, IT infrastructure, and operational resilience as it advances its technology capabilities.







Webb brings more than 20 years of IT leadership experience in highly regulated industries. In this role, he will provide executive leadership over FrankCrum’s enterprise cybersecurity program and IT operations, ensuring that the systems, infrastructure, and security controls that power the organization are reliable, resilient, and protected against an evolving threat landscape.

He will oversee cybersecurity and IT operations strategy, management and governance, identity and access management, data protection, disaster recovery, and business continuity of IT solutions across cloud and on-premises environments, and will partner closely with executive leadership and the Enterprise CIO to align technology and security capabilities with the operational needs of each business.

Together, these three appointments reflect FrankCrum’s strategic intent: to build the operational, technological, and product foundation needed to compete and grow without sacrificing the personal, relationship-driven service model that has long set the company apart. Rather than advancing technology to reduce headcount, FrankCrum’s goal is to create greater bandwidth for creative approaches to customer experience, empowering its people to do what they do best.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a family of companies dedicated to helping businesses grow and prosper by providing products and services that foster stability and security. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the enterprise includes FrankCrum (a Professional Employer Organization), FrankCrum Staffing, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. These organizations help businesses operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and care for their people. Guided by a philosophy of doing the right thing for the right reasons, FrankCrum has been empowering employers and supporting workers nationwide for over four decades. Visit frankcrum.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing, FrankCrum

Devon Murray

Senior Director of Marketing, FrankCrum

press@frankcrum.com

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