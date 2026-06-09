Legend Senior Living Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Eighth Consecutive Year

WICHITA, Kan., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living® has earned Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the eighth consecutive year, a distinction based entirely on feedback from associates through an annual, anonymous survey conducted by the independent research firm Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects Legend's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace culture where associates feel supported, respected, and empowered to do meaningful work.

The certification measures more than 60 aspects of the employee experience, including trust in leadership, pride in the organization's impact, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. Legend Senior Living, a family-owned and operated company, manages more than 75 senior living residences across eight states.

"Receiving this recognition for eight consecutive years speaks to the strength of the culture our associates help create every day," said Matt Buchanan, Co-CEO & President of Legend Senior Living. "We believe that when people feel valued, supported, and connected to a shared purpose, they can do their best work. This certification reflects the dedication of our teams and their commitment to enriching the lives of the residents and families we serve."

According to Great Place to Work, employees at certified companies are significantly more likely to report a positive workplace experience and are more likely to remain with their employer and grow within the organization. The certification also helps organizations attract top talent in an increasingly competitive employment landscape.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates more than 75 residences — spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care — in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. For more information, visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work is a globally recognized employer certification with over 30 years of research, benchmarking data, and employee feedback. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries, and internationally across countries and regions.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288