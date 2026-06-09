project44 names Vinay Mathur as Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today named Vinay Mathur as Chief Technology Officer. Mathur will lead engineering, platform infrastructure, and applied AI for project44’s Decision Intelligence Platform, and the company’s expanding portfolio of AI agents for shippers and logistics service providers.

Mathur joins project44 at a moment of accelerating customer demand for both deeper engineering scale and applied AI that converts real-time logistics signals into action. His appointment brings together three technical disciplines critical to that effort: hyperscale platform engineering, enterprise supply chain software, and applied AI.

Most recently, Mathur served as Head of Product Engineering at Stripe, where he led revenue suite product engineering across one of the largest payments and financial infrastructure platforms in the world and spearheaded the implementation of AI and agentic flows by owning Stripe’s AI data products and pipelines. Before Stripe, as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering for SAP Ariba, he oversaw product engineering for the procurement applications that connect Fortune 500 buyers with millions of suppliers globally, including the development of AI centered SAP Category Management and the Spend Control Tower. Prior to SAP, he served as Vice President of Engineering at GEP Worldwide, where he led the development of GEP NEXXE, an AI and cloud-native procurement and supply chain platform built for global enterprises.

Mathur began his enterprise software career at PeopleSoft and Oracle, working on applications software that ran the back office of global businesses. He later led engineering teams across Microsoft Dynamics 365, helping evolve one of the most widely deployed enterprise application suites.

Mathur joins project44 at a distinctive technical inflection point. The company operates the most heavily integrated logistics networks in the industry, connecting hundreds of thousands of carriers, shippers, and logistics service providers across ocean, rail, air, over-the-road, and ports and terminals modalities through a single platform. That depth of integration, paired with the context generated by over 1.5 billion shipments annually, gives project44 the data foundation to advance AI agents from isolated pilots into production for global supply chain operations.

“Vinay has spent his career building enterprise products that AI agents now run on from procurement to global commerce,” said Jett McCandless, founder and Chief Executive Officer of project44. “That experience, at the intersection of supply chain operations and platform engineering is exactly what we need to scale project44’s AI agent portfolio and put context-fueled intelligence to work for every shipper and logistics service provider on our network.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Mathur will oversee engineering, architecture, security, and applied AI for project44’s platform. He will advance the company’s AI agent portfolio, scale Connection Accelerator across the carrier network, and continue building the data foundation that powers decision intelligence. His remit also includes the platform integration work following project44’s April 2026 acquisition of LunaPath, which added AI execution agents to the platform’s portfolio.

The appointment reinforces a broader investment in technical and AI leadership at project44, including the recent launch of the company’s AI agent portfolio at decision44. Together, these moves position project44 to deliver applied AI grounded in the largest logistics data graph in the industry, connecting over 1.5 billion shipments annually for more than 1,000 enterprise customers.

“project44 has solved the hardest part of the AI puzzle. It has built the data, the network, and the context that turn AI from a demo into a system supply chain leaders can run on,” said Vinay Mathur, Chief Technology Officer of project44. “I joined to help scale that platform and bring its AI agents into the daily operations of every shipper and logistics provider that depends on confident, real-time decisions.”

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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