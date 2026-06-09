New insightsoftware Research Reveals Trust, Not Technology, Is the Biggest Barrier to AI Adoption in Finance

RALEIGH, N.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, reveals a growing gap between AI adoption and AI readiness within finance organizations. The findings, published in the report AI in Finance – What’s In It For Me?, show that governance and trust concerns are slowing AI progress for 80% of senior finance professionals, even as AI use becomes increasingly widespread across finance teams.

The findings also indicate that finance organizations are actively embracing AI, but increasingly demanding stronger guardrails before it can be fully integrated into core business processes. Finance leaders report embracing AI for better insights and productivity gains, with 50% of respondents stating that AI is enhancing their professional value. Still, a majority remain cautious about operationalizing it across core financial processes, with nearly three-quarters (72%) citing a lack of AI skills while 65% point to poor data quality as a barrier.

"Finance leaders aren't asking whether AI works, they're asking whether they can trust it," said Bob Peebler, SVP Finance at insightsoftware. "The technology is moving faster than governance, and many organizations are already seeing employees adopt AI habits more quickly than policies and oversight can keep pace. As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, leaders that close the trust and governance gap will be the ones best positioned to scale AI across critical financial processes with confidence."

AI Adoption is Widespread but Remains Largely Tactical

The research found that AI is already deeply embedded in the daily routines of finance professionals. Nearly two-thirds of respondents report using generative AI in some form, while only 13% say their organizations are not using AI at all. Yet despite this momentum, only 12% have operationalized AI within core financial processes, underscoring a significant gap between experimentation and execution.

The report also highlights a growing disconnect between employee behavior and organizational readiness. Eighty percent of respondents say they use AI several times a week in their personal lives, compared to 70% who do so at work. As employees bring AI habits into the workplace faster than organizations can establish guard rails, finance leaders face increasing risks related to shadow AI and unsanctioned usage.

The Rise of Shadow AI Creates New Risks for Finance

The study found that uncertainty surrounding AI policies is widespread. Forty percent of finance professionals say their organization either has no rules governing AI use or they are unsure what those rules are. Meanwhile, approximately one-third report that shadow AI is already a noticeable issue within their organizations.

The survey results also show many organizations have allowed AI adoption to outpace AI governance, creating fragmented practices, inconsistent review processes, and increasing operational risk. For finance teams, where accountability, auditability, and data integrity are critical, the consequences are significant. Nearly half of respondents report stress when it is unclear what information can be entered into AI tools, while 40% are concerned about the lack of formal sign-off processes for AI-generated outputs.

Trust Will Determine the Next Phase of AI in Finance

The findings point to a future where AI adoption in finance will be shaped less by advances in technology and more by organizations’ ability to establish governance frameworks, improve explainability, develop AI skills, and build trust across finance teams. Seventy-five percent say explainable AI would increase confidence, while 60% point to stronger policies and guardrails, better training, and clearer governance frameworks.

Finance professionals are not rejecting AI, but they are demanding the controls and confidence necessary to scale it responsibly. For finance leaders, the challenge is striking the right balance between accelerating AI adoption and maintaining employee confidence. Access the complete report here for deeper insights into AI adoption trends, governance challenges, and the growing role of trust in modern finance teams.

The results in the report are a result of 311 senior finance professionals surveyed across 22 industries globally. The survey was fielded from March to April 2026.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

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