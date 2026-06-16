insightsoftware Launches Reporting Intelligence, an AI Powered Solution That Unifies Reporting, Delivers Autonomous AI and Tracking Capabilities, and Works Without IT Projects or Data Engineering

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today introduced Reporting Intelligence, a cloud-based reporting solution that connects ERP data to Excel and automatically surfaces AI insights and alerts. With 24/7 AI monitoring without IT setup, Reporting Intelligence empowers finance teams to move faster, reduce manual work, and make more accurate decisions.

By 2027, Gartner predicts 75% of analytics will be AI-driven, automatically connecting insights to actions. For finance leaders, this shift represents a critical opportunity to accelerate decision-making and increase efficiency, but only if AI can be adopted without costly disruption. At the same time, finance teams are under pressure to do more with less, managing growing data complexity, tighter reporting cycles, and ongoing talent shortages. Many ERP vendors lock AI capabilities behind required cloud migrations, leaving organizations stuck between expensive transformation projects and outdated workflows that limit insights.

“Finance teams are stuck choosing between incomplete point solutions, fragmented toolsets with bolt-on AI, costly ERP migrations, or maintaining manual reporting processes that can’t keep pace with the business,” said Jennifer Warawa, President at insightsoftware. “With Reporting Intelligence, finance teams gain an AI companion that surfaces what matters most, explains why it matters, and provides guidance on what to do next. Finance leaders can now focus on proactive, strategic decision-making instead of reactive reporting, driving measurable impact across all levels of their organization.”

Reporting Intelligence removes barriers by embedding AI directly into the reporting workflow through its Intelligence Layer, an always-on financial companion that continuously monitors data, surfaces what has changed, and guides teams on what to do next. The platform works on top of existing ERP systems to deliver autonomous insights without requiring migration. This enables finance teams to accelerate AI adoption, automate manual processes, and move from insight to action faster, turning reporting into a real-time, decision-driving function.

For many SMBs, adopting AI in financial reporting requires significant technical resources to build and maintain a clean governed data foundation needed to produce trustworthy insights. Reporting Intelligence is designed to address this challenge from a different starting point. Jet Reports and Spreadsheet Server, insightsoftware’s ERP reporting solutions used by tens of thousands of finance teams worldwide, connect directly to ERP data and deliver it in a clean, structured, finance-ready format. With the data foundation already in place and AI working directly on top of it, finance teams remain in control, empowering them to build, analyze, and run reports independently, without needing a data scientist, BI team, or IT project to get started.

Key capabilities of Reporting Intelligence include:

Intelligence Layer: Surfaces hidden patterns, tasks, and insights in an organization’s data, with smart alerts that highlight what has changed and why it matters.

Surfaces hidden patterns, tasks, and insights in an organization’s data, with smart alerts that highlight what has changed and why it matters. Access anywhere: Access your ERP data and reports securely from any device for real-time decision-making.

Access your ERP data and reports securely from any device for real-time decision-making. Rule-based alerting: Monitors critical internal KPIs and triggers action from finance teams when thresholds are crossed.

Monitors critical internal KPIs and triggers action from finance teams when thresholds are crossed. Instant insights: From ERP connection to insights in under an hour with no IT bottlenecks.

From ERP connection to insights in under an hour with no IT bottlenecks. Office online support: Teams can access and interact with ERP worksheets directly and view ERP data without leaving existing reports.

Teams can access and interact with ERP worksheets directly and view ERP data without leaving existing reports. No local infrastructure required: Users can build and distribute reports using only data inside the existing ERP.

To learn more about Reporting Intelligence, please visit the website, or register for insightsoftware’s upcoming webinar, The End of Wasted Time and Thinking: Introducing Reporting Intelligence for Finance, on July 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

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