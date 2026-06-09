ThredUp Launches Direct Listing, Bringing Peer-to-Peer Selling to Its Marketplace

New peer-to-peer marketplace offering includes 0% seller fees, marketplace-backed returns, and AI-powered tools that simplify listing and selling

OAKLAND, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced the open beta launch of Direct Listing, its peer-to-peer (P2P) selling experience built directly into its existing marketplace. By combining its industry-leading managed Clean Out services with an instant, single-item P2P listing tool under one digital roof, ThredUp is creating a more flexible resale experience designed to help customers sell any way they want. Whether clearing out an entire closet through a Clean Out bag or listing a single high-value item directly, consumers now have multiple ways to participate in resale on one platform, helping ThredUp capture the whole closet.

Historically, sellers had to choose between convenience and control. They could send in a Clean Out Bag and let ThredUp handle the work, or list items individually on peer-to-peer marketplaces. ThredUp’s Direct Listing bridges that gap, giving sellers a fast way to list high-value items while benefiting from ThredUp's marketplace, technology, and operational infrastructure.

"For 15 years, we've built the infrastructure that makes resale easy and seamless. Along the way, we've learned that consumers don't always want to sell the same way. Sometimes they want to send us a bag and let us do the work. Other times they have a single high-value item they want to sell immediately. With Direct Listing and our new premium service, we're expanding ThredUp into a platform that can support sellers across the full spectrum of resale needs,” said James Reinhart, Co-Founder and CEO of ThredUp. "Whether a customer wants a fully managed experience or wants to list an item directly, we can now meet them where they are. Combined with our marketplace scale, AI-powered tools, and operational infrastructure, we believe we can make selling secondhand dramatically easier and more trustworthy while creating a true one-stop shop for resale."

Direct Listing gives sellers a faster, more flexible way to sell premium items while giving buyers access to an even broader selection of high-value fashion. Sellers can set their own prices, connect directly with millions of shoppers, and keep more of what they earn with 0% seller fees. Buyers benefit from access to unique inventory, marketplace-backed protections, and a trusted shopping experience. The result is a peer-to-peer marketplace that combines seller control with the scale, convenience, and confidence of ThredUp:

0% Seller Fees: Sellers retain 100% of their earnings to cash out or reinvest back into the ThredUp ecosystem.

Sellers retain 100% of their earnings to cash out or reinvest back into the ThredUp ecosystem. AI-Powered "One-Tap" Listing: Leveraging ThredUp’s proprietary dataset, built-in AI tools handle studio-quality background removal, auto-fill product details, and generate smart pricing recommendations within minutes.

Leveraging ThredUp’s proprietary dataset, built-in AI tools handle studio-quality background removal, auto-fill product details, and generate smart pricing recommendations within minutes. Stress-free Returns: Utilizing its vast physical footprint of distribution centers and customer service logistics, ThredUp manages returns on behalf of the seller, removing the friction of customer dispute management that plagues traditional P2P apps.

Utilizing its vast physical footprint of distribution centers and customer service logistics, ThredUp manages returns on behalf of the seller, removing the friction of customer dispute management that plagues traditional P2P apps. Marketplace Reach: Individual P2P listings are integrated seamlessly into ThredUp’s primary marketplace, immediately placing items in front of millions of active daily buyers.

During beta testing, Direct Listing unlocked a new category of premium inventory for ThredUp and fueled double-digit month-over-month growth in both listings and orders. Nearly 18% of Direct Listings were priced above $100, while the average selling price reached $60, more than double the average selling price on ThredUp's traditional marketplace. The test also highlighted a sophisticated seller community focused on attracting buyers and driving conversion, with 74% of sellers covering shipping costs and 29% covering returns to create a more compelling shopping experience.

While Clean Out Bags remain the easiest way to clear out an entire closet, Direct Listing gives consumers a new option for individual, high-value items. Together, the two experiences allow ThredUp to serve more selling occasions while keeping buyers supplied with a broader selection of secondhand inventory.

To experience Direct Listing, visit www.thredup.com/cleanout/direct-listings .

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world’s largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world’s leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Media Contact

Laura Hogya

Laura.Hogya@thredup.com

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