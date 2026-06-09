Ally Medical ER Is Coming to Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room has announced plans to open Ally Medical ER Magnolia, a new freestanding emergency room located near Texas Roadhouse at FM 1488 in Magnolia, Texas. The location is expected to open in 2027, bringing board-certified emergency physicians, advanced diagnostics, and around-the-clock care to Magnolia, Tomball, Montgomery, Pinehurst, Stagecoach, Conroe, and the surrounding communities of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County is ranked among the fastest-expanding counties in the United States, and Magnolia sits at the heart of that momentum. With the SH 249 TollWay and major employers like ExxonMobil planting roots nearby, the area is attracting new residents and businesses at a steady pace. But for those who already call it home, Magnolia has always been something more than a dot on a growth map. It's a community where neighbors show up for each other, and Ally Medical ER intends to do the same.

“Magnolia reminds me of why this company came to be. It’s a place people are choosing to raise families, to open businesses, to put down roots. That kind of community deserves emergency care that’s ready when life doesn’t go according to plan,” CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room, Emmanuel Colliot said. “We’re not just building a facility out here. We’re making a commitment.”

What to Expect at Ally Medical ER Magnolia

Every Ally Medical location is designed around one idea: that patients deserve fast, attentive care delivered by Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff, along with:

Little to no wait times from the moment you walk in

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment

Advanced imaging on-site, including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

In-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results



Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the towns where they practice, ensuring care that's deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Magnolia will join Ally's growing Houston-area family, alongside existing locations in Spring and Clear Lake.

Conditions Treated

Ally Medical ER Magnolia will be equipped to handle a full range of emergency conditions, some include:

Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries

Lacerations and wound care

Transparent Billing and Financial Support

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress — whether using insurance or paying out of pocket. Those needing additional support can access financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

media@allymedical.com

allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a989335-1de6-48b3-a4f5-f0ff45221bb2



