Saviynt Expands Strategic Partnership with Zscaler to Advance Identity-Centric Zero Trust Strategy

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , the leader in identity security for AI, today announced an expanded partnership with Zscaler , the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, to help enterprises strengthen Zero Trust architectures by aligning identity-driven decisions with real-time enforcement. In addition, Zscaler Ventures has participated in Saviynt’s recent Series B funding round alongside KKR, Carrick Capital Partners, Ten Eleven and Sixth Street Growth, to support joint innovation as Identity Security becomes pivotal in securing enterprises in the AI era.

As organizations adopt Zero Trust principles, identity becomes the control plane for determining who or what should have access, while enforcement ensures that those decisions are continuously applied. Saviynt and Zscaler close this gap between governance and enforcement. The companies' combined capabilities help customers reduce risk, simplify operations, and secure least-privileged access across users, applications, and infrastructure in increasingly complex cloud, AI, and distributed work environments.

The initial integration focuses on eliminating standing privileges through just-in-time (JIT) access. This addresses enterprises still reliant on fragmented access models tickets, VPNs, group memberships, and persistent credentials that extend privileges beyond their intended use. Saviynt governs identity, validates access requests, and provisions time-bound entitlements, while Zscaler enforces those decisions inline at session initiation through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform.

“Zero Trust strategy is ultimately driven by the quality of identity decisions and how rigorously they are enforced,” said Anirudh Sen, SVP of Products at Saviynt. “With Zscaler, we’re helping customers move to a model where access is continuously verified, context-aware, and designed to expire. This marks an important step in delivering a Zero Trust approach to Identity Security.”

Through the expanded partnership, organizations can:

Eliminate standing privilege through just-in-time access that is approved, policy validated, and automatically revoked

Govern third-party access with stronger onboarding, delegated controls, and built-in expiration

Enforce identity-aware access policies inline at session start, ensuring access is current and justified

Capture end-to-end visibility across the privileged access lifecycle for audit and compliance

“Zscaler and Saviynt help organizations accelerate Zero Trust adoption by bringing identity governance and inline enforcement together,” said Joby Menon, SVP of Product Management at Zscaler. “By combining them, we enable organizations to reduce standing privilege, improve visibility across the access lifecycle, and better protect users, applications, and data.”

The companies intend to expand integration across additional use cases and broader AI and infrastructure access scenarios. The partnership unites Saviynt’s identity management with Zscaler’s security platform, grounding access decisions in identity while enforcing continuous, context-aware protection across the enterprise.

Saviynt also joined Zscaler’s Project AI-Guardian as a Technology Alliance Partner to help deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end framework for securing AI.

The companies will showcase the latest solution this week at Zenith Live in Las Vegas. To learn more about how Saviynt helps organizations secure identities across human and AI-driven environments, visit www.saviynt.com .

About Saviynt

Saviynt's identity platform manages and governs human, non-human, and AI access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Saviynt delivers enterprise control over AI, enabling organizations to safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI now. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

Media Contact

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