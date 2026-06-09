Safetrust and Universal Smart Cards Inc. Partner to Expand Enterprise Access to Aliro Credentials

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust Inc. today announced a partnership with Universal Smart Cards Inc. to manufacture and supply Aliro-certified credentials. Through this collaboration, enterprises gain a reliable, vendor-independent source of Aliro physical credentials that integrate natively with Safetrust Credential Manager and any Aliro-certified reader.

The partnership expands Safetrust’s growing Aliro partner ecosystem of certified manufacturing, reader, and integration partners, delivering true interoperability and certificate-based identity at enterprise scale.

This answers a core enterprise question in Aliro adoption: how to source certified physical cards while maintaining flexibility for hybrid, mobile, and legacy deployments.

Aliro: Open, Certificate-Based Identity for Physical and Mobile Access

Aliro is the Connectivity Standards Alliance's approved technical standard for a common credential and protocol. It streamlines secure communication so access control readers and mobile devices work together seamlessly. Developed through global collaboration among major mobile and access-control OEMs, Aliro delivers industry-leading security, privacy, and interoperability across certified devices and readers.

Key Benefits for Enterprise Deployments

Hybrid credential support: Aliro cards alongside legacy formats (e.g., MIFARE® DESFire®) for phased migration without full infrastructure rip-and-replace

Aliro cards alongside legacy formats (e.g., MIFARE® DESFire®) for phased migration without full infrastructure rip-and-replace Full certificate lifecycle management: Via Safetrust Credential Manager (issuance, renewal, revocation)

Via Safetrust Credential Manager (issuance, renewal, revocation) Multi-vendor compatibility: Works with any Aliro-certified reader, regardless of manufacturer

Works with any Aliro-certified reader, regardless of manufacturer Supply chain resilience: Freedom from single-vendor or single-silicon dependence





"One of the first questions we hear from enterprise customers ready to move to Aliro is: 'Where do we get the cards and how do we transition from legacy credentials?' This partnership answers that directly. Universal Smart Cards brings 25 years of credential manufacturing, including crossover support for most legacy proprietary technologies, so customers can migrate at their own pace, moving from vendor lock-in to an open standard where they control the keys."

— Catherine Carducci, Product Manager, Aliro, Safetrust Inc.

"Safetrust has been at the center of the Aliro ecosystem, from demonstrating the first enterprise Aliro card and mobile platform at ISC West to driving real interoperability across vendors. Partnering with them gives our customers a clear path to certified Aliro credentials backed by a platform that handles certificate lifecycle management, reader provisioning, and federated trust. We've spent decades helping customers migrate and upgrade with our multi-credential card solutions. Now we can help them to move forward — on an open standard where they, not their vendors, hold the keys."

— Graham Gillot, Vice President of Sales, Universal Smart Cards Inc.

The partnership follows Safetrust's ISC West demonstration of the first Aliro Enterprise card and mobile platform, as enterprise demand for Aliro-based physical credentials continues to accelerate.

Learn More About Aliro in June

Aliro Decoded Webinar — June 10, 2026, 11:00 AM PT (2:00 PM ET): Safetrust CTO Jason Hart and VP Advanced Systems Will Holderness will cover Aliro adoption, migration strategies, and credential architecture. Register here.

CSA Unify — June 17, 2026, 3:45–4:30 PM, Austin, TX: Jason Hart joins dormakaba, SIA SPARC, Allegion, and the Aliro working group chair for "Commercial Aliro: Why Now, What It Unlocks, and What Has to Be Done". Register here.

About Safetrust

Safetrust is a global leader in secure identity and access technology, delivering mobile credentialing, cloud-based identity orchestration, and advanced security solutions for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Through open architecture and standards-based design, Safetrust enables trusted identity experiences across physical and digital environments. For more information, visit safetrust.com.

About Universal Smart Cards Inc.

Universal Smart Cards Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of smart card solutions for enterprise, government, and institutional markets. With expertise spanning card manufacturing, personalization, and secure credential supply, Universal Smart Cards partners with identity platform providers to deliver certified, high-quality physical credentials at scale. For more information, visit usmartcards.com.

Media Contacts

Safetrust Inc.

Brooke Grigsby

media@safetrust.com

+1 214 960-1705 ext 110

Universal Smart Cards Inc.

Chris Hall

Marketing

usa@usmartcards.com

+1 800 810-4959

Aliro is a trademark of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). MIFARE® and DESFire® are registered trademarks of NXP Semiconductors. All other product names, trademarks, and company names referenced are the property of their respective owners.