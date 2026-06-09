ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2026 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

















No















Description Votes For



(or at the



Chairman’s



discretion) Against % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 99.74% 0.26% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 95.53% 4.47% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2025 95.87% 4.13% 4 Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company 98.29% 1.71% 5 Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company 98.14% 1.86% 6 Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company 97.18% 2.82% 7 Re-elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company 98.84% 1.16% 8 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company 99.03% 0.97% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.77% 1.23% 10 Increase in Directors’ aggregate remuneration 88.70% 11.30% 11 To approve the authority to allot new shares 98.10% 1.90% 12 To approve the authority to allot shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme 98.26% 1.74% 13 To approve the authority for the Directors to continue the disapplication of pre-emption rights 93.97% 6.03% 14 Authority to purchase own shares 98.38% 1.62%

Resolution numbers 1 to 12 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 13 and 14 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

9 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850