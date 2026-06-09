ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2026 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|
No
|
Description
|Votes For
(or at the
Chairman’s
discretion)
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025
|99.74%
|0.26%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|95.53%
|4.47%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2025
|95.87%
|4.13%
|4
|Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company
|98.29%
|1.71%
|5
|Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company
|98.14%
|1.86%
|6
|Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|97.18%
|2.82%
|7
|Re-elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company
|98.84%
|1.16%
|8
|To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.03%
|0.97%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.77%
|1.23%
|10
|Increase in Directors’ aggregate remuneration
|88.70%
|11.30%
|11
|To approve the authority to allot new shares
|98.10%
|1.90%
|12
|To approve the authority to allot shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme
|98.26%
|1.74%
|13
|To approve the authority for the Directors to continue the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|93.97%
|6.03%
|14
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.38%
|1.62%
Resolution numbers 1 to 12 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 13 and 14 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.
9 June 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850