AGM Statement

 | Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2026 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

 

 

 

 

No		 

 

 

 

Description		Votes For

(or at the

Chairman’s

discretion)		Against
% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202599.74%0.26%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy95.53%4.47%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202595.87%4.13%
4Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company98.29%1.71%
5Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company98.14%1.86%
6Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company97.18%2.82%
7Re-elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company98.84%1.16%
8To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.03%0.97%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.77%1.23%
10Increase in Directors’ aggregate remuneration88.70%11.30%
11To approve the authority to allot new shares98.10%1.90%
12To approve the authority to allot shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme98.26%1.74%
13To approve the authority for the Directors to continue the disapplication of pre-emption rights93.97%6.03%
14Authority to purchase own shares98.38%1.62%

Resolution numbers 1 to 12 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 13 and 14 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

9 June 2026

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


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