National Insurance Crime Bureau Shares Tips for Avoiding Fraud and Scams After a Natural Disaster with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As weather-driven catastrophes grow more frequent and severe, the risks to homeowners now go far beyond wind and water.

These disasters caused an estimated $184.8 billion in damage, with 80% covered by insurance. But lurking in the aftermath of hurricanes, wildfires, and floods is a second wave of loss driven by post-disaster fraud, which cost Americans billions of dollars a year

Whether it’s tree removal, roof repair, or water mitigation, desperate homeowners often fall prey to unethical contractors who exploit crisis for profit. These scammers promise quick fixes, demand large upfront payments (often in cash), and then disappear—leaving property owners emotionally and financially devastated.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is urging residents in storm-prone areas to prepare now by identifying trustworthy contractors before disaster strikes. In the aftermath of catastrophes like Hurricane Helene, NICB deploys teams to disaster-affected zones to support law enforcement, educate residents, and track fraud trends. NICB uses storm-monitoring technology and social media analysis to stay ahead of scammers, sending agents into vulnerable communities to help protect residents in real-time.

David J. Glawe, President and CEO for the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), discussed valuable insights:

What is contractor fraud, and why is the National Insurance Crime Bureau warning about it now?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has been serving the public for more than 115 years. Our organization works at the intersection of the insurance industry and federal, state, and local law enforcement, helping to identify criminal activity and share intelligence to protect consumers from fraud—especially in the aftermath of catastrophic events.

The frequency of severe weather disasters has increased dramatically. Last year alone, the United States experienced a major weather-related catastrophe—whether a tornado, hurricane, flood, wildfire, or severe wind event—approximately every 16 days. By comparison, in the 1980s, such events occurred roughly once every 82 days.

As these disasters become more common, the financial impact continues to grow. In a single year, weather-related catastrophes resulted in more than $115 billion in losses for insurers and consumers. At the same time, contractor fraud has surged, with reports increasing by 38% over the past three years.

These trends underscore the importance of staying vigilant and taking steps to protect yourself from scams and fraud in the wake of a natural disaster.

After hurricanes, wildfires, or floods, how are contractor scammers targeting homeowners, and what red flags should people watch for?

After a natural disaster, you've already been through enough. You may have lost your home, your property, or even a loved one. Unfortunately, that's often when fraudsters and dishonest contractors move in, looking to take advantage of people during a vulnerable time.

These individuals may show up at your door, contact you online, or call you on the phone, promising to clear debris, repair roofs, or rebuild homes. Their goal is often to gain access to the insurance funds intended to help you recover.

The most important thing you can do is slow down and avoid making rushed decisions. Start by contacting your insurance carrier and filing a claim. Ask your insurer for a list of vetted contractors in your area and verify that any contractor you consider hiring is properly licensed, insured, and has a proven track record of quality work.

Taking the time to follow a careful process, verify credentials, and check references can help protect you from becoming a victim of fraud when you're already dealing with the challenges of recovery.

National Insurance Crime Bureau teams are deployed after major disasters, what do your teams do to help stop fraud on the ground?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has investigators in all 50 states and U.S. territories, supported by hundreds of intelligence analysts who review billions of records provided by the insurance industry, the public, and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

Our role is similar to that of the FBI in that we provide tactical intelligence and investigative support to law enforcement agencies across the country. Together, we work to identify criminal networks and fraudulent businesses that target victims of natural disasters and attempt to steal insurance funds intended for recovery.

We assist law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting these crimes and, when possible, help recover assets and funds that have already been stolen.

One of the most important steps consumers can take is ensuring their insurance policies are current and accurately reflect the replacement value of their homes and property. In today's inflationary environment, rebuilding and repair costs have increased significantly. If your coverage is outdated, you may find yourself underinsured when disaster strikes.

When it comes to hiring contractors after a disaster, take your time. Obtain at least three estimates, verify that contractors hold active business licenses, and check references from previous customers. Work closely with your insurance carrier to confirm that the contractors you are considering are legitimate and qualified to perform the work.

For more information about preventing or reporting contractor fraud, visit the National Insurance Crime Bureau's website at nicb.org. If you believe a criminal act is occurring or encounter a suspected fraudster on your property, contact 911 so local law enforcement can respond immediately.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of National Insurance Crime Bureau.

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Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

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A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91042450-7c74-42ee-8aea-ddf34ab0be09