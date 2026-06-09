Bangalore, India, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dining table and refrigerator rentals are rising across Pune through 2026 as salaried IT professionals in the city weigh appliance and furniture purchases of ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 — increasingly financed on EMI — against monthly rental plans that start near ₹500 for a dining set and ₹600 for a fridge. Rental platforms operating in Pune, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand build across Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Wakad, Baner, Viman Nagar, Hadapsar and Magarpatta — corridors where the resident base skews heavily toward early- and mid-career professionals on monthly salaries. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/appliances-on-rent

The corporate-employee economics of buying are sharper than the sticker price suggests. A young IT professional in Hinjewadi or Kharadi earning ₹40,000 to ₹80,000 a month who buys a fridge and dining set outright at ₹40,000 effectively wipes out a month of savings in a single purchase, leaving the household with little cushion for emergencies or the kind of life events that arrive without warning. The alternative most buyers reach for — equated monthly instalments — looks easier on the cash flow but introduces a different problem: a multi-month financial commitment to a job that may not last that long. In a sector where layoffs, role changes and team restructurings have become common, the EMI does not pause when the salary does, and a household that lost its income still owes the next instalment on furniture it can no longer move freely.

Lock-in is the part of the EMI equation that rarely gets discussed at the point of purchase. A salaried buyer signing up for twelve to twenty-four months of payments is, in practice, committing to staying in a stable enough job to service them — and to staying in a flat large enough to house the items being paid off. The depreciation curve compounds the problem: a refrigerator bought at ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 sheds value quickly, carries a repair burden that lands entirely on the owner once the manufacturer warranty lapses, and is worth a small fraction of its purchase price by the time the EMI is cleared. The buyer is paying full freight for an asset that has already lost most of its value before they own it outright.

The ₹40,000 fridge-and-dining-set EMI commitment versus a combined rental plan near ₹1,100 a month is increasingly being cited in cost-control evaluations among Pune's IT-corridor tenants, particularly salaried professionals whose monthly income would be stretched by both the upfront cost and the lock-in a financed purchase requires.

Refrigerator demand in the city is also being shaped by patterns ownership handles badly. Flatmates with mixed vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets increasingly rent a second fridge to keep food stored separately, a practical split that is far easier to justify as a ₹600-a-month line item than as a second ₹30,000 purchase. Through Pune's long summer, households add a compact unit dedicated to chilled drinks and return it when the season ends. Both patterns share a feature ownership handles poorly: the need is real but temporary, scaling with household composition or season rather than staying fixed. Dining furniture follows the same logic — a four- or six-seater set runs ₹40,000 to ₹60,000, varies in fit between a compact Wakad flat and a larger Baner unit, and is awkward to relocate intact when the next move comes.

Other platforms in the segment, including Cityfurnish and Furlenco, offer furniture and appliance rental across Pune, and the category has settled into a recognised alternative to ownership for the city's salaried workforce. Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report referenced in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, lists dining table and refrigerator plans across the city's IT belts, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, free in-city relocation included, and private-label refrigerators manufactured through its Dixon partnership.

The combination of EMI lock-in, owner-borne repair exposure and a depreciation curve that erodes asset value faster than the loan can be cleared makes outright purchase an awkward fit for salaried professionals in Pune's IT corridors, particularly where job stability cannot be assumed across the full life of the instalment plan.

Refrigerator and dining table rentals in Pune are more accurately understood as part of a wider move toward an appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the unit cost of furnishing a flat is converted into a monthly outflow that scales with the household and ends when the lease — or the job — does. For the city's salaried IT renters, rental has become the rational answer to a purchase model that asks for too much upfront and too long a commitment in exchange. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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