Rentomojo Water Purifier Rentals See Rising Demand Across Major Indian Cities as RO, UV, and Alkaline Systems Shift to Monthly Subscriptions

Bangalore, India, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, has expanded its water purifier rental program across six major metropolitan markets — Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The program gives customers a monthly subscription that bundles the purifier unit, routine servicing, and filter replacements every six months, with no requirement to buy the machine. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

Water purifiers have traditionally been bought outright by Indian households. A standard unit generally costs between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000, with annual maintenance contracts — covering filter replacements and servicing — adding an estimated ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 each year. These figures draw on publicly listed retail pricing and common AMC structures; actual costs vary by brand, model, and service provider. Rentomojo's subscription consolidates these into a single monthly rental fee, with no separate AMC to manage.

The program is built around the needs of urban renters who move often. Customers pay a refundable deposit and are billed on a postpaid basis, invoiced after the month of usage. Minimum tenure is kept flexible, and the subscription folds in repairs, servicing, and relocation support. Households moving within the same city can take the unit with them; those shifting to another Rentomojo-served city can carry the subscription across without buying a new purifier at the destination.

Water purifiers pose particular maintenance demands under ownership. Performance depends on timely filter changes and regular servicing, and missed or delayed maintenance can compromise water quality — yet an annual maintenance contract sits as a separate financial commitment on top of the purchase price. By rolling filter replacements into the monthly fee, the rental model bundles that maintenance obligation into the base subscription.

The program is open to individual renters as well as small businesses, short-stay accommodation operators, landlords, and property managers looking to equip multiple units with purification without upfront capital outlay. For these users, rental turns a capital expense into a recurring operating cost.

The core audience for the category is urban professionals between the ages of 22 and 34 who relocate across cities for work — a group India's wider rental economy has increasingly set out to serve. For renters who move regularly between homes, the logistics of transporting, reinstalling, and servicing a purchased appliance become a real consideration. In the cities where the program is active, the stated delivery timeline is one to two business days.

The water purifier line extends Rentomojo's existing appliance catalogue, which spans furniture, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners — all accessible under a single account subscription. The company operates in more than 20 cities across India and supports its digital service model with over 50 physical retail experience stores.

As awareness of the full lifetime cost of owning a purifier grows, subscription-based access is emerging as a flexible route to continuous clean drinking water across India's major metros, without the upfront investment a purchase has traditionally required. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an India-based subscription platform for furniture and appliances, operating across more than 20 cities. Its service model covers doorstep delivery, maintenance coverage, and relocation support under flexible rental tenures, serving individual renters, young professionals, and businesses seeking appliance access without capital expenditure.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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