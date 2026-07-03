Furniture and Appliance Rental From Rentomojo Gains Ground With India's Mobile Urban Renters Weighing Renting Against Buying and EMI in 2026

Bangalore, India, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For India's young professionals, job seekers, frequent movers, and early-stage families, setting up a home often demands heavy upfront spending at the very moment financial flexibility matters most. Between rental deposits, brokerage, relocation, and furnishing, moving into a new apartment in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai can strain savings. Rentomojo, one of India's leading rental platforms for furniture and appliances, positions its subscription model as a practical answer — letting renters access essential household items through flexible monthly plans rather than large one-time purchases.

Urban renters move often, driven by career mobility, housing preferences, and changing family needs. For early-career professionals and couples setting up a first home, preserving liquidity is frequently a priority, and buying large items such as beds, wardrobes, sofas, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and water purifiers represents a substantial commitment.

The cost gap is clearest item by item. A bed runs ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 to buy, a sofa ₹25,000 to ₹80,000, and a wardrobe ₹10,000 to ₹30,000, before delivery, assembly, and later relocation — and each loses most of its value on resale within the first couple of years. The same pieces rent from a few hundred rupees a month, while a full 1BHK or 2BHK setup that costs ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh to buy outright is available on bundled plans of roughly ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 a month. Once depreciation and resale loss are counted, renting is usually the cheaper route for furniture over a typical metro tenancy.

A common hesitation among first-time renters is whether renting furniture is worth it or simply money spent with nothing to show for it. The answer turns on how long a household stays put. For those settled in one home well beyond four to five years, buying can eventually recover its value; for the larger share of metro renters who relocate every one to two years, the depreciation, resale loss, and moving cost attached to owned furniture typically outweigh any equity argument — which makes rental an economical choice rather than a sunk cost.

The comparison with financing works the same way. An EMI turns a purchase into fixed instalments that continue whether or not the buyer still needs the item, while a rental can be returned on a move. An air conditioner that costs ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 to buy, or carries an EMI plus annual servicing, rents seasonally from about ₹900 a month; a refrigerator and washing machine that together cost ₹30,000 to ₹80,000 to buy are available from ₹500 to ₹1,500 a month, billed monthly with servicing included. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture-on-rent

Rental is also increasingly weighed against the used market. Second-hand furniture and appliances carry lower sticker prices but usually arrive without warranty, servicing, or hygiene assurance, and still leave the buyer to handle transport and eventual resale. Rented items are quality-checked, delivered in new or excellent condition, and come with maintenance and relocation included and no resale to manage.

For households new to the category, the model converts ownership into access through a straightforward process: browse furniture and appliances online or in-app, choose a tenure starting at three months, complete basic KYC, and schedule doorstep delivery and installation, after which a fixed monthly fee covers usage, maintenance, and repairs. A refundable security deposit is taken at onboarding, billing is postpaid — invoiced after usage — and items can be upgraded, swapped, returned, or relocated as needs change.

India's furniture and appliance rental market spans several platforms offering different rental models and product ranges. Rentomojo has built a strong position through flexible subscription plans, nationwide logistics, and integrated services that bundle delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation support, and upgrades into a single account.

Relocation flexibility is among the strongest reasons renters choose the model. When a move means dismantling, transporting, reinstalling, selling, or replacing large items, owned furniture adds both cost and complexity; rental removes it by letting users relocate, exchange, or return items without resale losses — a fit that is particularly clear for people who move frequently.

For many renters, subscription access to home infrastructure preserves financial flexibility by spreading costs over time instead of demanding a large initial outlay — capital that can stay available for investments, savings, or other priorities, which matters most for those early in their careers or moving between cities.

Rentomojo operates across major Indian cities and supports customers through both its digital platform and physical experience stores, offering a range of furniture and appliances that lets a household furnish an entire home through a single provider.

As India's urban population grows and housing mobility remains a defining feature of metro life, flexible access to essential household items is becoming a practical alternative to ownership. By pairing subscription-based access with delivery, maintenance, and relocation support, Rentomojo continues to expand its role in India's evolving rental economy. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/furniture-on-rent

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is one of India's leading rental platforms for furniture and appliances, offering flexible access to home essentials through a subscription model. Its catalogue spans beds, wardrobes, sofas, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water purifiers, and other household items. Through its online platform and network of experience stores across India, Rentomojo lets customers furnish homes on flexible rental plans, with delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation assistance, and upgrades included.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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