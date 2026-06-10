Synack and Wolfpack Information Risk Bring Sara AI Pentesting to Organizations Across South Africa

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack , the AI + human penetration testing platform is expanding its partnership with Wolfpack Information Risk , a South Africa-based specialist cybersecurity firm, to bring Sara AI Pentesting to organizations across South Africa.

Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team (SRT), a globally vetted community of elite ethical hackers. Together, Sara AI Pentesting and the SRT help organizations expand coverage across their attack surface, accelerate testing, and validate real-world exploitability with greater speed and confidence.

Wolfpack Information Risk, established in 2011 and a B-BBEE Level 1-certified company, brings deep expertise in governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cybersecurity consulting, and security operations to organizations across the region. Through its partnership with Synack, Wolfpack enables clients to adopt a modern model of continuous security validation , moving beyond periodic testing toward always-on assurance.

The longstanding partnership has already delivered measurable value for customers. Leading organisations across the financial services, mining, and telecommunications sectors have engaged Synack through Wolfpack to address critical challenges in their controls assurance programme, including extended lead times, expansive technology footprints, and the need for continuous testing across rapidly changing codebases. The result has been faster pre-deployment testing, significantly reduced repeat findings, and improved mean time to remediation (MTTR).

As attack surfaces expand and the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation continues to shrink, organizations need security testing that keeps pace with modern adversaries. Sara AI Pentesting helps accelerate reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while the SRT validates what is real, exploitable, and relevant to the business.

Synack and Wolfpack will further explore these themes during a joint webinar , “AI + Human: Keeping Pace with the Modern Adversary,” on June 23, 2026. The session will discuss how companies can use continuous security validation to improve attack surface risk management, accelerate remediation, and strengthen resilience against evolving threats.

“Giving organisations access to continuous security validation—not periodic testing—is what drives the way we build our channel,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack. “Wolfpack brings deep security expertise and strong relationships, and together we’re ensuring our customers have what they need to stay ahead of threats.”

“Partnering with Synack gives our clients access to a level of continuous security validation that simply was not available to them before,” said Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director of Wolfpack Information Risk. “By combining Sara AI Pentesting, the Synack Red Team, and Wolfpack’s local expertise, organizations across our markets can move toward ongoing assurance and know that findings are real, validated, and actionable.”

Organizations interested in learning more about this partnership can visit wolfpackrisk.com/synack .

About Wolfpack Information Risk

Wolfpack Information Risk is a specialist cybersecurity, privacy, and resilience company headquartered in South Africa. A B-BBEE Level 1-certified firm established in 2011, Wolfpack serves organisations across all key sectors with services spanning governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cybersecurity operations, and awareness training. For more information, visit wolfpackrisk.com .

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team—the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers—to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgement automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com .