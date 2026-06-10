Quadient Unlocks Smarter Cash Flow Management with New AI-Driven Dashboard

Quadient’s new cash dashboard capability bridges the gap between accounts payable and accounts receivable and brings more efficiency and control to working capital management

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced the addition of cash dashboard capabilities to Quadient’s Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable solutions, enabling finance teams to transform cash and working capital management from a reactive process into a proactive, strategic advantage, improving forecasting accuracy, accelerating decision-making and unlocking capital for growth.

With Quadient’s cash dashboard capabilities, customers gain a unified, real-time view of accounts payable and receivable, providing a more complete picture of cash flow, liquidity, and working capital performance. By bringing together traditionally siloed AP and AR data in a single dashboard, CFOs and finance teams can identify potential cash flow risks earlier, improve forecasting accuracy, uncover opportunities to optimize working capital and make more informed and faster decisions. Identifying where funds are tied up helps finance leaders accelerate cash on hand for investing in hiring, expansion or innovation. The new cash dashboard capability is available today to Quadient AP and AR customers.

“The modern business landscape demands flexibility and clarity, with CFOs and finance teams needing a constant, clear and reliable understanding of cashflow without the need to chase numbers,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, SVP of Digital Solutions at Quadient. “By highlighting data and insights from across accounts payable and accounts receivable, these new cash dashboard capabilities provide the end-to-end financial overview organizations need to turn cash management from a back-office task into a strategic growth driver.”

The new AI-powered cash dashboard capabilities help finance leaders easily turn data into action. The service features an AI assistant that automatically summarizes the metrics that finance teams say are most important to them, such as available working capital and total payables and receivables, and provides contextual insights into business performance, while conversational AI allows users to ask questions about forecasts, payment activity and working capital trends in natural language.

"The AI assistant for account analysis and more customer-specific prompts is an absolute game-changer for how our collections team will work,” said Rob Gagne, finance information systems manager at eClinicalWorks, a Quadient customer. “It allows our team to quickly uncover insights, identify priority accounts and drill into the data behind key trends. Having that level of visibility and analysis in one place helps us make more informed decisions and operate more efficiently.”

Looking ahead, Quadient will continue enhancing its cash management capabilities with new AI-driven features that simplify financial analysis and empower finance teams to make smarter, faster business decisions. To learn more about Quadient solutions, visit quadient.com.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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