Autonomize AI Selected as a 2026 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer for Transforming US Healthcare Workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI , the healthcare intelligence platform transforming fragmented healthcare operations into autonomous, intelligent workflows, today announced it has been selected as a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Autonomize AI joins a global cohort of 100 early-stage companies recognized for their potential to shape industries and address critical societal challenges through innovation.

The recognition comes as healthcare systems worldwide face growing clinician shortages, rising administrative complexity and increasing pressure to improve outcomes while controlling costs. Despite decades of digitization and technology investment, many healthcare providers and payers still grapple with bolting AI onto deeply fragmented, non-standardized workflows that often compound operational chaos rather than curing it.

Founded in 2022 by former Dell Technologies executive Ganesh Padmanabhan and Kris Nair , Autonomize AI was built around a core belief: healthcare does not need more disconnected AI tools or faster versions of broken workflows. It needs fundamentally different ways of working.

Today, Autonomize AI operates across three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, applying AI to some of healthcare’s most complex operational challenges spanning utilization management, care management, claims, pharmacy, and appeals. The company’s Intelligence Platform acts as an AI operating layer for healthcare, combining healthcare-specific AI agents, workflow intelligence, and domain expertise to help healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, improve coordination across fragmented systems, and rethink how critical decisions move through the healthcare ecosystem.

“Health is the most important aspect of human life, yet access to high-quality care remains uneven, expensive, and increasingly difficult to navigate for millions of people around the world,” said Padmanabhan. “Clinicians are overwhelmed by administrative complexity, healthcare expertise is often trapped inside fragmented systems, and too much time is spent navigating workflows instead of caring for patients. For years, the industry has focused on automating individual tasks or accelerating existing processes. But speeding up a broken workflow doesn’t solve the underlying problem. The opportunity with AI is much bigger: making expertise more accessible, reducing friction across healthcare systems, and helping clinicians spend more time focused on patient outcomes rather than administrative burden.”

Autonomize AI’s thesis emerged from a simple observation: some of healthcare’s most important decisions still rely on highly specialized expertise accumulated over decades by clinicians, pharmacists and operational experts. That knowledge often exists outside formal systems and workflows, creating bottlenecks that slow decisions and limit access to care.

“We work with organizations where hundreds of nurses are dedicated to administrative processes like revenue cycle management and prior authorization,” added Padmanabhan. “The question we ask is simple: what if more of that expertise could be redirected toward patient care? We believe AI creates an opportunity not just to automate tasks, but to rethink workflows so clinicians and healthcare professionals can spend more time where they create the greatest value.”

Autonomize AI’s platform delivers measurable impact, including up to 55% faster clinical reviews, 60% faster decision turnaround, 30% fewer human errors and 3–5x ROI within 6–12 months, while maintaining human oversight for high-impact decisions. At scale, these improvements have implications far beyond operational efficiency: reducing delays in care, easing clinician administrative burden, expanding access in strained healthcare systems and helping ensure patients receive faster, more coordinated support when it matters most.

The company believes healthcare may become one of the first industries to operationalize AI at scale not because adoption is easier, but because the need is more urgent.

“In healthcare, the breaking point is close,” said Padmanabhan.“Patients struggle to access care. Clinicians are overwhelmed. Organizations are navigating systems that were never designed for today’s complexity. If we can use AI to remove administrative friction and make expertise more abundant, we have an opportunity to improve both access-to-care and cost-of-care simultaneously.”

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community brings together early-stage companies from around the world developing technologies with the potential to transform industries and address global challenges.

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public -Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org ).

About Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers is a leading community for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum’s global platform. The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, which convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is the leading enterprise intelligence platform purpose-built for healthcare. Trusted by three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, Autonomize combines healthcare-specific AI agents, workflow intelligence, and domain expertise to power smarter decision-making across complex operational and clinical workflows. By serving as an AI operating layer across the healthcare ecosystem, Autonomize helps organizations unlock the value of fragmented data and institutional knowledge while ensuring enterprise-grade governance, security, compliance, and explainability. The result is a scalable foundation for responsible AI that improves efficiency, coordination, and outcomes across healthcare.

Learn more at autonomize.ai .

Media Contact: AutonomizeAI@watersagency.com

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