Denny’s Canada and Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Reunite for 2026 Riders Slam Campaign

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Saskatchewan locations are proud to continue their partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation for its fourth consecutive year, bringing back the Riders Slam campaign in support of youth, families, and communities across the province.



Kicking off its 2026 campaign, Denny’s invites guests to enjoy a special $9.99 Riders Slam, featuring the brand’s iconic Original Grand Slam, available at participating Saskatchewan locations on the day before every 2026 Roughriders home game. The next Riders Slam Day takes place on Friday, June 12.



For every Riders Slam purchased (with a regular-priced beverage), $5 will be donated directly to the Roughrider Foundation, helping fund programs that make a meaningful impact across Saskatchewan. A significant portion of proceeds supports the Foundation’s Rider Reading Program, which encourages literacy and helps youth build confidence and lifelong learning habits.



“Supporting the communities we serve has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Robert Stroeder, Regional Manager, Denny’s Saskatchewan. “Through our continued partnership with the Roughrider Foundation, we’re proud to help create opportunities for young people across the province, one breakfast at a time.”



The Roughrider Foundation plays a vital role in advancing amateur sport, health, and education initiatives throughout Saskatchewan. Their Rider Reading Program helps foster a love of reading while strengthening connections between schools and the broader community.





“We’re incredibly grateful for partners like Denny’s who share our commitment to building stronger communities,” said Amanda Delparte, Events and Development Coordinator for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. “The Riders Slam campaign is a fun and impactful way for fans to give back while helping support youth literacy across Saskatchewan through Rider Reading.”



The 2026 campaign builds on the success of previous years. Now in its fourth year, Denny’s Saskatchewan, with support from Northland Properties, has raised $45,000 for the Roughrider Foundation since 2023, with even greater goals set for the year ahead.



The Riders Slam is available exclusively at four Saskatchewan Denny’s locations: Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive and Lorne Avenue in Saskatoon, and Regina. Dates they will be available are:



May 22; June 12 and 25; July 11 and 22; August 6 and 28; September 5; and October 1, 16, and 23.



Guests are encouraged to ask their server for more details or visit the campaign landing page to learn how they can participate. Join Denny’s and the Roughrider Foundation in supporting youth reading across Saskatchewan, one Slam at a time.



About Denny’s Canada



Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is headquartered in Vancouver and is part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization. Northland Properties Corp DBA currently operates and franchises 73 Denny’s restaurants across Canada, having a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.



More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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