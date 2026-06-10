Brunswick Exploration Increases Anais Strike Extent to Over 350 Meters

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final assay results from the 2026 Winter drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project. Today’s results once again highlight the excellent lateral continuity of the main Anais dyke, with step-out drilling intersecting multiple large, well-mineralized pegmatites.

Highlights include:

The largest pegmatite, the Anais Main dyke, remains open in all directions after another step-out hole intercepted 1.13% Li 2 O over 27.4 meters in AN-26-12 at very shallow depths.

after another step-out hole intercepted in AN-26-12 at very shallow depths. The mineralized dyke system has been delineated over an area of approximately 350 meters wide by 600 meters long, and the system remains open in all directions .

. Significant opportunity to expand mineralization in further drilling planned in late Q3.





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Anatacau is rapidly shaping up to be one of the most exciting new discoveries in the James Bay region. After every drilling campaign at Anatacau, we continue to grow the footprint of the pegmatite dyke system with several intervals occurring over substantial widths, highlighting the scale and exploration potential of Anatacau. We now strongly believe that Anatacau is starting to show the same potential as our Mirage project. This unique combination of two highly promising projects demonstrates BRW ability to continue to make impactful discoveries across its portfolio. We look forward to returning to Anatacau in late Q3-2026 following the completion of our forthcoming drill campaign at Mirage.”

Table 1: Mineralized Highlights from All Drilling at Anatacau Main

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Cs 2 O (%) AN-25-05* 30.3 151.0 120.7 1.31 112 0.09 AN-26-07* 124.7 292.6 167.9 1.02 84 0.05 incl. 202.1 292.6 90.5 1.31 165 0.03 incl. 202.1 260,6 58.5 1.60 83 0.03 AN-26-12 114.6 142.0 27.4 1.13 124 0.03 incl. 117.9 130.3 12.4 1.42 155 0.02 incl 134.6 140.0 5.4 1.39 127 0.02

The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 70%.

*Previously reported intercept

Geology Overview

The area surrounding the Anais Main dyke forms an extensive mineralized system that has now been drill-traced over more than 350 meters by 600 meters. The mineralized system is mostly hosted within highly folded and sheared mafic-volcanic and metasedimentary rocks. Drilling in the area has consistently intersected high grade lithium mineralization and, in some cases, also intersected pegmatites highly enriched in cesium and tantalum, with all types of mineralization occurring over substantial widths (Figure 1).

Within this rapidly growing system, seven mineralized dykes exceeding 10 meters in width have been identified with the largest being the Anais Main dyke. All intersected mineralized pegmatites remain open in all directions.

The Anais Main dyke is interpreted to be gently folded, oriented North-South to Northeast-Southwest, dipping at 85° to the West. To date, this dyke measures 350 meters along strike to a vertical depth of 200 meters and a width of approximately 40 meters.

The surrounding several mineralized dykes are interpreted to be stacked, subparallel, and steeply dipping toward the west, and are all hosted within the same structural corridor that hosts Rio Tinto’s Galaxy Project (54.3 Mt M&I at 1.30% Li₂O and 55.9 Mt Inferred at 1.29% Li₂O, see Note) and BRW’s Anatacau West Project, which is immediately contiguous to Rio Tinto’s claim package and located approximately 20 kilometers west of the Anais Main dyke (Figure 3).

Discussion of Results

Hole AN-26-12 collared into a mineralized pegmatite and intersected six well-mineralized, stacked pegmatite dykes, including a continuous interval of lithium mineralization of 27.4 meters grading 1.13% Li₂O at a very shallow vertical depth of 90 meters (Figure 2). This interval appears to correlate with the Anais Main dyke, located approximately 80 meters to the Northeast, which has now been continuously intersected over large widths by drilling over a strike length of 350 meters.

Holes AN-26-11 and AN-26-13 were drilled in a wide fence pattern, to evaluate the extreme eastward extension of the mineralized system. It was interpreted that both holes were drilled outside of the deformation corridor which hosts mineralization at Anatacau. Nonetheless, the holes still intersected several highly fractioned pegmatites. While no significant lithium values were reported, assays returned elevated cesium and tantalum values which, when combined with low K/Rb ratios in the pegmatites, confirms that the pegmatite system remains fractionated even outside the structural corridor significantly expanding the exploration potential surrounding the Anais Main dyke area.

Next Steps

The Company has now reported all results from its 2026 winter drilling campaign, which comprised seven drill holes totaling over 1,800 meters. Following these encouraging drilling results, the Company is now planning further drilling in late Q3-2026 following a drilling campaign at Mirage.

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed





Figure 2: Cross Section C-C’ (see Figure 1 for Location)





Figure 3: Regional Map of the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West Projects





Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill Holes Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-11 118 -47 201 380959 5784469 204 AN-26-12 125 -46 240 380182 5784459 208 AN-26-13 134 -61 258 381157 5784322 200



Note

SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31, 2023.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples were prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the laboratory, and all inserted standard, duplicates and blanks returned results within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated on the basis of a lower cutoff grade of 0.30% Li2O.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corpopany public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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