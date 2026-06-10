New York, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treno Scope recently announced that the platform has officially obtained SOC 2 Type 1 Certification. According to information disclosed on its official Certification page, the certification was audited by AssuranceLab, with the relevant results published on May 13, 2026. For a data and analytics platform serving the Southeast Asian Web3 market, this represents not only progress in compliance, but also a sign that Treno Scope is further embedding “trustworthy, verifiable, and auditable” principles into its data infrastructure and product system.





Treno Scope stated that as search engines, large language models, research teams, and external Agents continue to increase their use of Web3 data platforms, market expectations for underlying data services have evolved from “whether the data is available” to “whether the data is trustworthy.” Against this industry backdrop, the greater significance of SOC 2 Type 1 lies not merely in the third-party certification itself, but in helping the platform establish a clearer trust framework across data security, access control, anomaly logging, and process transparency.

Judging from the publicly disclosed certification scope, this SOC 2 Type 1 certification does not cover only a single module, but rather the core infrastructure and operating system of Treno Scope, including the Real-Time Market Data Platform, T-Verify Transaction Validation System, On-Chain Analytics & Institutional Research, and Southeast Asia Regional Data Network. This means that the current market-facing capabilities of Treno Scope in real-time market data, transaction validation, on-chain analytics, and regional data services are being brought into a more standardized security and control framework in parallel.

At the platform functionality level, the official website of Treno Scope currently displays product entry points such as Real-Time Market Quotes, Categories, Hot Ranking, and Global Trend Charts. Its homepage also provides information modules including AI Market Summary, market overview, gainers and losers rankings, and sentiment indicators, continuously strengthening a product experience centered on “real-time data + trend assessment + visualized presentation.” For media organizations, researchers, trading users, and external systems, these functions not only improve the efficiency of information access, but also make the data of Treno Scope more suitable for citation, integration, and further invocation.

Beyond product capabilities, one of the most noteworthy directions for Treno Scope in the recent period is its continued emphasis on data authenticity and reviewability. According to the official certification page, the T-Verify Transaction Validation System is included within the scope of this certification. The system is primarily used to identify wash trading, filter abnormal liquidity, and validate authentic trading volume. For institutions, research teams, and workflows that may connect with external Agents in the future, the importance of this capability lies in the fact that the platform is not merely providing prices and trading volumes, but is also seeking to offer a clearer validation logic for “which data is worthy of trust.”

At the same time, Treno Scope is continuing to strengthen its underlying capabilities for institutional-grade scenarios. Official disclosures show that its On-Chain Analytics & Institutional Research infrastructure is built on Chainlink and AWS, supporting multi-chain DEX analytics, on-chain liquidity assessment, and higher-availability data services. Meanwhile, the Southeast Asia Regional Data Network focuses on major Southeast Asian markets, serving local markets with differing trading behaviors and liquidity structures through data collection and analytics capabilities that are more aligned with regional context. For a data platform focused on Southeast Asia, this combination of “global asset coverage + regional data insight” is also a relatively distinctive part of the current external narrative of Treno Scope.

Treno Scope believes that as demand from AI Agents, quantitative research, institutional risk control, and media citation continues to rise, future competition among Web3 data platforms will no longer remain limited to coverage and refresh speed. Instead, it will increasingly depend on three factors: whether the data is authentic, whether the system is stable, and whether the process is auditable. The completion of SOC 2 Type 1 certification can be viewed as a phased milestone for Treno Scope in this direction. At the same time, its official website also shows that the platform is continuing to update its Trust Center and advance subsequent SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001-related work. However, based on currently public information, what deserves greater market attention is still how these compliance developments will be further implemented in specific products, data services, and institutional-grade invocation scenarios.

At present, Treno Scope has opened an application portal for its SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation Certificate and Report on its official page. Qualified partners, institutional clients, and enterprise users may submit requests through its Trust Center. The platform will review requests on a case-by-case basis and provide the relevant materials under NDA conditions. The official page indicates that the team will typically follow up within 2 business days. Certification details are available on the official Certification page of Treno Scope.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a data and analytics platform for the Southeast Asian Web3 market, providing real-time market data, categories and rankings, trend charts, AI market summaries, T-Verify data validation capabilities, as well as API, on-chain analytics, and citable data support for media and research scenarios.

Disclaimer

This article is for industry information reference only and does not constitute any investment advice, legal opinion, or financial commitment.

Certification Links

Official Certification Page: https://trenoscope.com/certification

Certificate / Report Application Portal: Trust Center / Request the SOC 2 Report