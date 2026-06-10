Health Monitor Network Appoints Alanna Fincke as Chief Content Officer to Accelerate Digital Content Innovation

Montvale, NJ, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, announced that Alanna Fincke has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Content Officer. In her role, Fincke will lead the company's omnichannel content strategy, including editorial, creative and content production operations.

Fincke brings more than 20 years of experience building and transforming content organizations across healthcare, media, learning and innovation-focused businesses. She served as Executive Director of Content and Learning at meQuilibrium, where she led the development and innovation of content for a global digital health platform serving Fortune 500 organizations. Throughout her career, she has built multiplatform content ecosystems spanning digital products, learning experiences, websites, social media, thought leadership and editorial brands, helping organizations leverage data, technology and AI-enabled workflows to create engaging content experiences and measurable results.

"Alanna joins Health Monitor at an exciting time as we continue to expand our digital capabilities and deliver innovative ways for patients and healthcare professionals to engage with trusted health information," said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. "She brings a rare combination of content leadership, digital product expertise and operational acumen. Her deep experience building modern content organizations is a great fit with our unique position in the POC marketplace, where we are the only company to create 100% bespoke educational content. Her leadership will help us further strengthen Health Monitor's leadership position in healthcare education and point of care engagement."

"I am thrilled to join Health Monitor Network at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare communications," said Fincke. "Health Monitor has built an incredible reputation for delivering trusted, impactful content at the point of care and beyond. As healthcare engagement becomes increasingly digital and personalized, there is a tremendous opportunity to combine trusted content, data-driven insights and emerging technologies to create even more meaningful experiences for patients, healthcare professionals and brand partners. I look forward to working with the talented team at Health Monitor to continue advancing our content capabilities and delivering even greater value across the healthcare ecosystem."

Fincke will report directly to CEO David Paragamian and serve on Health Monitor's Executive Leadership Team. She will lead Health Monitor's Creative, Editorial and Production teams as the company continues to expand its content and engagement capabilities.

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.