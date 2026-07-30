Health Monitor Network Earns 11 Awards in 2026 National Health Information Awards Program

Montvale, NJ, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the leading point of care media company creating patient and healthcare provider education content, today announced it has won 11 awards in the 33rd annual National Health Information Awards℠, the nation's most respected program recognizing excellence in consumer health information.

The awards span multiple therapeutic areas—a reflection of Health Monitor's reach across the conditions that matter most to patients and the clinicians who treat them. All content is developed in-house and guided by a board of physician key opinion leaders from top-tier academic institutions, ensuring every piece of education is both clinically accurate and genuinely useful at the moment patients need it most.

"We're honored to be recognized across so many categories in this year's National Health Information Awards," said Alanna Fincke, Chief Content Officer at Health Monitor. "This recognition reflects our team's relentless focus on turning complex health information into content people can actually use—and it reaffirms why point of care education remains one of the most powerful tools for helping patients make informed decisions about their health."

The awards program is coordinated by the Health Information Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for consumer health information programs and materials.

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, reaching over 250,000 offices and 450,000+ healthcare professionals through omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor develops premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve better health outcomes while delivering measurable ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.