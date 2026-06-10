Claimio Launches Nationwide HR Benefit to Help Employees Find and Recover Forgotten Funds

Irvine, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimio today announced the launch of a nationwide HR benefit designed to help employees identify and recover unclaimed funds that may already belong to them through state unclaimed property programs. The new offering enables employers, universities, associations, benefits consultants, and strategic partners to provide access to Claimio's recovery platform as part of broader financial wellness initiatives.

Through the program, employees, students, alumni, members, customers, and community participants can receive support locating and recovering funds that may be connected to former addresses, prior names, dormant accounts, business entities, inheritance events, or other records that are often difficult to uncover through traditional searches.

A Financial Wellness Benefit Focused on Action

Financial wellness programs have become an important part of how organizations support employees and members, often focusing on retirement planning, budgeting, debt management, and financial education. Claimio is designed to complement those efforts by helping individuals take action on financial opportunities that may already exist.

“Financial wellness benefits should do more than educate people. They should help people take action. Claimio gives organizations a simple way to help their employees and communities find and recover money that may already be sitting with the state,” said David Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Claimio.

The company believes organizations are increasingly looking for benefits that deliver measurable value while remaining simple to implement. By helping participants reconnect with funds they may have lost track of over time, Claimio aims to provide an additional layer of support within broader financial wellness programs.

Simple for Organizations to Offer

The program was designed to be easy for employers, universities, associations, and partner organizations to adopt. Organizations can offer access to Claimio without upfront platform costs, while individuals only pay a success-based fee if funds are successfully recovered.

This structure allows organizations to expand their financial wellness offerings without taking on significant financial risk or adding unnecessary administrative complexity. The benefit can be incorporated into employee benefits programs, alumni engagement initiatives, membership offerings, and community support resources.

Privacy and Compliance Considerations

Privacy and compliance were key considerations in the design of the program. Organizations can offer access to Claimio without directly handling employee claim documents, while individuals complete the recovery process through Claimio's guided recovery workflow.

This approach allows organizations to provide access to the benefit without becoming involved in the collection or management of sensitive documentation. Participants remain in control of their own information throughout the recovery process.

Supporting the Recovery Process

State governments provide free access to unclaimed property programs, but many individuals never pursue available claims or abandon the process before completion. Claimio does not replace state-operated claims systems. Instead, the platform is designed to help users navigate those existing processes through a more guided experience.

The platform incorporates an automation-assisted recovery engine, guided claim automation, secure document collection capabilities, claim tracking tools, and state-specific recovery workflows. Together, these tools are designed to help individuals find, verify, document, file, track, and recover funds more efficiently.

The technology platform was developed under the leadership of Andre Tournoux, Co-Founder and CTO of Claimio, with a focus on creating scalable systems capable of supporting individuals, organizations, and enterprise partners.

Built on a Proven Foundation

The launch represents an important step in the company's broader growth strategy. Through Blue Navy Recovery, the team gained firsthand insight into the challenges individuals face when attempting to recover unclaimed funds. Those experiences helped validate the need for a more scalable approach.

Claimio was built to extend that support through technology, guided workflows, and partnerships with organizations that serve large communities of employees, students, alumni, and members. The company believes employers, universities, associations, benefits consultants, and strategic partners can play an important role in helping people reconnect with funds that may otherwise remain unclaimed.

Organizations interested in learning more about Claimio's financial wellness benefit, employee recovery program, and unclaimed property recovery platform can visit Claimio.com.

About Claimio

Claimio is a financial recovery platform that helps individuals, families, businesses, and organizations find, verify, and recover unclaimed property. Building on the foundation established by Blue Navy Recovery, Claimio combines technology-enabled workflows with recovery support services to simplify the process of recovering state-held funds. The company serves customers nationwide through a performance-based recovery model.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

Co-Founder and CEO

press [at] claimio.com

https://claimio.com