Bright MLS May 2026 Housing Market Report: Spring Market Maintains Momentum as Inventory Grows

North Bethesda, Md., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The median sold price rose to $450,000 in May, a 3.4% year-over-year increase and the highest level on record for the Mid-Atlantic region. While overall closed sales were up only 0.7% compared to a year ago, buyers at the upper end of the market continue to be active, pushing home prices higher.

A total of 24,153 new contracts were signed in May, a 4.5% increase from a year ago, indicating resilient demand in the region. Seller activity was slightly softer, with new listings rising 2.1% year-over-year. At the end of May, there were 47,340 total active listings across the Bright MLS service area. This is a 10.1% increase over a year ago; however, inventory in the region is still 30% below 2019 levels.

"While inventory is increasing, there are some markets where supply is still not keeping pace with demand,” said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. "Despite elevated mortgage rates, some segments of the Mid-Atlantic housing market remain very strong as we head into summer.”

Key Facts – Mid-Atlantic Region, May 2026

Home Prices: The median sold price was $450,000, up 3.4% from May 2025, and a new record high for the region.

The median sold price was $450,000, up 3.4% from May 2025, and a new record high for the region. New Pending Sales: There were 24,153 new contracts on homes in May, a 4.5% increase from a year ago.

There were 24,153 new contracts on homes in May, a 4.5% increase from a year ago. New Listings: Sellers brought 25,771 new listings to the market, a 2.1% year-over-year increase.

Sellers brought 25,771 new listings to the market, a 2.1% year-over-year increase. Inventory: Total active listings at the end of May reached 47,340, a 10.1% increase from last year.

Total active listings at the end of May reached 47,340, a 10.1% increase from last year. Market Pace: The median days on market held steady at 10 days in May.

The median days on market held steady at 10 days in May. Showings: Buyer interest remained high, with showing activity increasing 2.1% compared to May 2025, reaching 453,019 total showings.

Philadelphia Metro Overview

Sellers continued to bring more options to the Philadelphia metro market in May, with new listings reaching 8,011, a 6.4% gain from a year ago.

New pending sales rose 4.0% year-over-year to 7,047.

The median sold price rose 2.5% to $405,000.

Inventory increased 9.5% from a year ago to 12,817 active listings, helping to moderate the rapid pace of the market.

The median days on market bumped up slightly by one day compared to last year, reaching 11 days.

Elevated mortgage rates will hold back some first-time and moderate-income buyers, but higher-income buyers will continue to drive the region’s market heading into summer.

Baltimore Metro Overview

The Baltimore metro area saw robust growth in available homes, with total active inventory increasing by 16.1% to 6,315 listings.

Closed sales decreased 3.9% year-over-year, while new pending sales in May were up 1.7%.

The median sold price was $430,000, representing a strong 4.9% increase from a year ago, and a new record high for the region.

Homes continued to move quickly, staying on the market for a median of 8 days, unchanged from last year.

The new record high median price reflects a disproportionate share of high-income buyers in the market, which is likely to continue into the summer.

Washington, D.C. Metro Overview