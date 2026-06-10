MoneySimpler Launches New AI-Powered Trading Automation App to Streamline Cross-Asset Workflows in 2026

London, UK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler, a leading financial technology developer specialising in automated strategy workflows, today announced the official launch and global expansion of its 2026 AI-powered trading automation ecosystem. Built to support retail investors seeking to capture international market opportunities more systematically, the newly deployed framework integrates cryptocurrency, forex, and equity tracking into a unified smart dashboard to maximize data management efficiency for users worldwide.





As financial markets become increasingly fast-paced and data complexity continues to rise, traders increasingly need tools to help them filter market signals, manage automated strategies, and reduce the cost of manual monitoring. MoneySimpler was created to address this need. The platform integrates AI-assisted market monitoring, strategy execution support, visual automated management, and user-controlled risk management into a single system, helping users conduct trading activities more efficiently.

MoneySimpler primarily targets users who want to improve trading efficiency with automation tools but lack complex programming skills or quantitative development experience. Through a simple and easy-to-use interface, users can experience the convenience of AI-assisted trading without needing to build API infrastructure or master professional coding knowledge.

Driving AI-Assisted Trading Automation to the Masses

For a long time, automated trading tools have primarily served professional traders, quantitative teams, and users with technical development backgrounds. MoneySimpler aims to break down this barrier, making AI-assisted trading tools accessible and usable by more ordinary investors through an intuitive control panel and simplified operation processes.

On the platform, users can view supported market categories, learn about available strategy tools, and more clearly evaluate relevant functions and services before making trading decisions. The platform supports automated workflows in the cryptocurrency, forex, and stock markets, helping users avoid the hassle of switching between multiple platforms and fragmented management, allowing them to observe and manage market opportunities across different asset classes from a unified perspective.

A MoneySimpler spokesperson stated:

“Today, retail traders are looking for more than just faster trade execution; they need a clear strategy framework, an intuitive management interface, and a thorough understanding of automated trading mechanisms. MoneySimpler's mission is to make AI-assisted strategies more transparent and manageable, and to help users integrate automation tools into their trading systems.”

An Integrated Platform for Cryptocurrency, Forex, and Stock Markets

MoneySimpler's platform architecture is built on the growing market demand for cross-asset trading tools, aiming to provide users with a one-stop automated solution covering multiple market environments.

The cryptocurrency market operates 24/7, with rapidly changing liquidity, volatility, and market sentiment; the forex market is highly influenced by macroeconomic data, central bank policies, and global capital flows; and the stock market is continuously driven by sector rotation, corporate earnings cycles, and emerging technology trends such as artificial intelligence.

To address the characteristics of these different markets, MoneySimpler integrates relevant functions into a unified platform framework, enabling users to explore and manage AI-assisted trading strategies in a single environment without relying on multiple separate tools or platforms. This cross-market integrated design not only improves operational efficiency but also provides users with a more coherent and clear trading experience.

By continuously optimizing its AI-assisted trading processes and automated management capabilities, MoneySimpler aims to help more users participate in global financial markets in a more structured, controllable, and efficient manner.

Core Platform Functions

MoneySimpler is committed to providing users with a more intuitive and efficient AI-assisted trading experience. Its core functions include:

AI-assisted market monitoring and signal analysis

Automated strategy execution support

Integrated trading process management for cryptocurrency, forex, and stock markets

Dashboard-based account and strategy review functions

User-configurable and auditable risk control settings

No advanced programming or quantitative development experience required, allowing beginners to quickly get started

Eligible new users can apply for trial access

New User Trial Program

To help users fully understand the various functions before officially using the platform, MoneySimpler currently offers eligible new registered users a $10 instant bonus and a $50 free trial credit.

This trial program aims to help users familiarize themselves with the platform's interface and operational processes, including viewing the control panel, experiencing core functions, understanding the platform's navigation logic, and gaining a deeper understanding of how AI-assisted automated trading works.

MoneySimpler emphasizes that the primary purpose of the trial program is to provide users with a window to evaluate and understand the platform. Before using any automated trading tools, users should carefully read the account rules, platform terms, risk control mechanisms, and relevant strategy descriptions to fully understand the potential risks before making a decision.

Risk Control and User Monitoring Mechanisms

MoneySimpler adheres to the philosophy that "automation serves decision-making, not replaces it." The platform is designed to help users more comprehensively review account settings, strategy permissions, and relevant risk control parameters before enabling automated strategies, thereby making more rational trading decisions.

AI-assisted trading tools can help users organize market data, monitor market changes, and support strategy execution, but they cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee trading results. Financial markets are inherently uncertain, and automated strategies may also face the risk of losses during periods of high market volatility, liquidity changes, major news events, or sudden price fluctuations.

Therefore, MoneySimpler advises users to view automation tools as tools to improve efficiency and optimize processes, not as guarantees of returns. Continuous monitoring, regular review of strategy performance, and appropriate risk management remain essential components of the trading process.

A More Pragmatic Perspective on AI Trading Tools

With the rapid development of AI trading technology, more and more retail investors are paying attention to automated trading. However, there are still many misunderstandings and exaggerated claims regarding the capabilities of AI trading tools in the market.

MoneySimpler focuses on providing users with practical and usable trading process support, rather than making unrealistic promises about returns. The platform aims to help users understand AI-assisted trading automation in a more rational and transparent way, while placing risk awareness, information transparency, and user self-assessment at the core of the overall user experience.

For users who want to learn about automated trading but do not intend to delve into robot development, custom programming, or independently building API trading systems, MoneySimpler offers a more convenient and easy-to-use option.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is an AI-powered trading automation platform dedicated to providing more efficient and structured trading workflows for the cryptocurrency, forex, and stock markets.

The platform integrates AI-assisted market monitoring, strategy execution support, visual automation management, and risk control auditing, helping users easily explore and apply trading automation tools without needing advanced programming skills.

To help new users better understand the platform, MoneySimpler is currently offering trial access to eligible registered users, including a $10 instant bonus and a $50 free trial credit. Users can use this to experience the platform interface, explore related functions, and further understand how AI-assisted automated trading works, gaining more comprehensive information before making more important trading decisions.

For more information, please visit the MoneySimpler official website.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.