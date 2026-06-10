Applied Biologics Presents Interim CAMPX Clinical Trial Data at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for chronic wounds, tissue repair, and degenerative disease, presented interim clinical data from the CAMPX Trial at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2026 meeting.

The poster presentation, titled “Interim Analysis of Single Layer Amniotic Membrane Wound Cover for the Management of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers in the CAMPX Trial,” highlighted ongoing results from a prospective, randomized, controlled, multicenter clinical trial evaluating XWRAP® in the management of chronic diabetic foot ulcers. The study is being conducted across 23 research sites throughout the United States and is designed to enroll approximately 160 patients.

The CAMPX Trial compares XWRAP in combination with standard of care to standard of care alone in patients with chronic diabetic foot ulcers. The primary endpoint is complete wound closure at 12 weeks. The study enrolled both Wagner Grade 1 and Wagner Grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers, representing a broad patient population commonly encountered in clinical practice.

Interim findings presented at SAWC demonstrated encouraging trends in wound closure outcomes among patients who received XWRAP plus standard of care. Investigators concluded that the study design remains viable and that enrollment should continue until the target sample size required for statistical power is achieved.

“The presentation of interim CAMPX data at SAWC reflects our ongoing commitment to generating high-quality clinical evidence in wound care,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “We believe physicians and patients benefit when treatment decisions are supported by rigorous prospective clinical research. The CAMPX Trial represents an important component of our broader strategy to advance medical products through scientific evaluation and continued innovation in chronic wound care.”

The CAMPX Trial is being conducted in collaboration with SerenaGroup®, one of the nation’s leading wound care research organizations, through a prospective randomized trial conducted across a national network of wound care research sites.

“Prospective randomized controlled trials remain the gold standard for evaluating clinical outcomes in wound care,” said Thomas Serena, MD, founder of SerenaGroup and Principal Investigator of the CAMPX Trial. “The CAMPX study was intentionally designed to include both Wagner Grade 1 and Wagner Grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers, reflecting the types of patients routinely encountered in clinical practice. These interim findings support continued enrollment and completion of the study, and we look forward to further evaluating the role of placental-derived medical products in the management of chronic wounds.”

Applied Biologics believes continued investment in prospective randomized clinical studies is essential to advancing the field of wound care and improving outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. The Company expects enrollment in the CAMPX Trial to conclude in the coming weeks, with additional analyses and future publication efforts planned following study completion.

In addition to the CAMPX program, Applied Biologics continues to advance a growing pipeline of biologic therapies and development programs focused on chronic wounds, tissue repair, and degenerative disease.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound covering intended for the management of chronic wounds. Applied Biologics continues to evaluate XWRAP through prospective clinical research programs designed to generate meaningful clinical evidence regarding patient outcomes.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding clinical trial progress, enrollment timelines, future analyses, publication activities, product development programs, and future business prospects. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to clinical trial design and execution, regulatory review, enrollment rates, market adoption, and competitive dynamics. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.