Applied Biologics Announces VA Federal Supply Schedule Contract Modification Supporting Long-Term Access to XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has initiated an administrative modification to transition the Company’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract to the VA’s updated Evergreen contract structure. Upon execution of the administrative modification, the contract structure will transition from a five-year base period with one five-year option period to a five-year base period with three five-year option periods. Subject to the Government’s future exercise of those option periods in accordance with the contract, the updated structure provides the potential for continued availability of XWRAP® through the VA Federal Supply Schedule for up to 20 years.

XWRAP is Applied Biologics’ placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Through its Federal Supply Schedule contract, Applied Biologics supports physicians and healthcare professionals throughout the VA healthcare system by providing access to XWRAP for the treatment of eligible patients.

“The Federal Supply Schedule program plays an important role in ensuring that physicians caring for our nation’s veterans have continued access to innovative treatment options such as XWRAP,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “We are pleased to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs as our contract transitions to the updated Evergreen structure, which establishes a framework for the long-term availability of XWRAP to physicians and healthcare professionals serving veterans across the country.”

Britt continued, “As we continue to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, and expanded use across both chronic wound management and surgical applications, maintaining strong relationships with federal healthcare systems remains an important component of our long-term strategy. We appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting the physicians and healthcare teams who care for our nation’s veterans.”

The updated Evergreen contract structure is intended to provide greater continuity for qualifying Federal Supply Schedule contracts while preserving the Government’s discretion to evaluate contractor performance and exercise future option periods in accordance with applicable contract terms.

Applied Biologics expects to complete the administrative process associated with the Evergreen contract modification in coordination with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, and ongoing clinical research.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Federal Supply Schedule contract matters, the Evergreen contract structure, future Government option exercises, commercial operations, product availability, scientific research, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including Government contracting, regulatory, operational, clinical, and market-related factors.