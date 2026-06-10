Phemex Enhances Prediction Markets with Strategic Navigation and Curated Event Discovery

APIA, Samoa, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange,has announced a significant upgrade to its Prediction Markets platform, introducing advanced features designed to streamline the intersection of information and execution. As global markets and sporting events become increasingly complex, Phemex is refining how its 10 million users interact with real-world outcomes, ensuring that every participant can navigate high-stakes events with greater precision and structural clarity.







The centerpiece of this update is the introduction of Secondary Categories, a granular classification system that allows users to drill down into specific sub-sectors within primary markets. This architectural improvement ensures that traders no longer have to sift through broad datasets to find the events that matter to them. For instance, within the expansive Sports sector, users can now instantly access a dedicated "World Cup" sub-category. This precision ensures that as the 2026 football fever peaks, Phemex participants have a direct portal to every match-related outcome, effectively reducing the time between identifying an insight and placing a trade.

Complementing this enhanced navigation is the launch of Event Hero Cards, a premium curation layer strategically positioned at the top of every primary category. These dynamic modules act as a sophisticated discovery engine, highlighting the most significant and liquid trending topics selected by the Phemex system. By visualizing the market’ s "pulse" through high-impact Hero Cards, Phemex ensures that users remain connected to the most critical global narratives, protecting them from the "information noise" often associated with rapidly evolving prediction ecosystems.

This initiative reinforces Phemex’ s commitment to providing a "Strategy-driven · System-powered" financial environment. By transforming its Prediction Markets from a simple listing venue into a curated, high-performance execution hub, Phemex is empowering traders to capitalize on their foresight with institutional-grade efficiency. These upgrades are now live, marking another milestone in Phemex’ s mission to build an all-in-one infrastructure where knowledge seamlessly translates into capital growth.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



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