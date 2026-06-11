Toobit Rewards Traders with VIP Benefits and Over 1,000 USDT





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new month-long campaign that provides traders with access to VIP benefits and over 1,000 USDT in bonuses.

Running from June 11, 2026, through July 12, 2026, the campaign consists of four activities:

Activity 1: Registration for the campaign grants a 100 USDT Futures Position Voucher to all traders.

Activity 2: Reaching 1,000 USDT in volume qualifies traders for 10 USDT in Trial Funds and a 10-day VIP 2 Trial Pass.

Activity 3: A minimum deposit of 50 USDT rewards traders with a 10-day VIP 1 Trial Pass.

Activity 4: Traders unlock bonuses of up to 1,000 USDT by increasing their total volume throughout the campaign month.

Interested traders must complete their registration on the official campaign page to start counting their trading volume and deposit activity toward these rewards. For a comprehensive breakdown of the tier requirements, voucher usage guides, and full campaign terms, traders should refer to the official announcement page.

Toobit's VIP program scales with a trader's journey across seven tiers, from VIP 0 to VIP 6. Traders ascend these brackets based on asset balance and trading volume to secure progressive cost reductions, with top-tier fees reaching as low as 0.0125% for spot makers and 0.0060% for futures makers. Traders migrating volume from other exchanges can bypass these traditional milestones via a VIP transfer program that grants a corresponding status match and an immediate +1 VIP tier upgrade.

Beyond fee discounts, the program provides priority 1-on-1 support, higher allocations for Launchpad events, and enhanced APR rates on Toobit Earn products.

Global crypto adoption continues to climb, with the number of holders crossing 560 million in early 2026. This expanding user base accompanies a heavy concentration of industry trading activity, where a small segment of institutional and VIP traders contributes roughly 80% of total exchange volumes.

To capture this vital segment, major platforms have recently adjusted their loyalty tiers, including lowering select VIP entry volume thresholds by nearly 80%. Toobit addresses this competitive landscape by eliminating typical multi-month history requirements during this campaign, granting participants immediate, trial-based VIP access and fee reductions based on current activity.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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