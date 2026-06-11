zerohash Adds Support for HYPE, USDC.HYPE, and USDT.HYPE, Expanding Access for One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Ecosystems

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, today announced support for HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, alongside USDC.HYPE and USDT.HYPE, enabling its network of banks, brokerages, fintechs, and financial platforms to offer access to one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in digital assets. Early partners powered by zerohash that have successfully launched the Hyperliquid assets into their platforms include Kalshi and Public.

Hyperliquid is the largest decentralized exchange by spot and perpetual volume, and its EVM-compatible L1 has become one of the most active blockchains attracting traders, developers, and institutions to its onchain ecosystem. For zerohash platform customers, support for Hyperliquid means they can seamlessly make these assets available to end customers. For example, brokerages powered by zerohash can offer HYPE trading alongside other digital assets, with Public now live. Additionally, consumer platforms such as Kalshi have expanded support for Account Funding with HYPE, USDC.HYPE, and USDT.HYPE.

The additional support expands zerohash’s coverage to more than 100 digital assets across 200 jurisdictions through a single integration, with custody, liquidity, compliance, settlement, and blockchain connectivity all managed by zerohash. The full list of assets and blockchains supported by zerohash can be found here .

“The future of finance is on blockchains. That said, value, liquidity, and users will move across many networks. Our job at zerohash is to make that complexity invisible so enterprises and financial institutions can focus on building great products,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash.

The addition of HYPE, USDC.HYPE, and USDT.HYPE builds on zerohash’s continued momentum across trading, stablecoins, payments, and tokenization. Today, zerohash powers digital asset capabilities for leading financial institutions and fintech platforms including Morgan Stanley’s E*TRADE, Interactive Brokers, Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, Public, Onepay, Kalshi, Tastytrade, and more.

“Our goal in crypto has always been the same: to provide our members direct access to a broad selection of digital assets directly in their portfolio,” said Stephen Sikes, COO at Public. “We love working with partners who work hard to improve Public’s platform every day, and zerohash lives up to that by continually expanding asset selection—as they are doing here with Hyperliquid—and investing in their institutional-grade infrastructure, introducing new features, and improving reliability and liquidity alike.”

zerohash will showcase how it is leading the future of multi-chain financial infrastructure at its Onchain Brokerage Summit , taking place June 30 at the New York Stock Exchange. The event will bring together leaders from brokerages, banks, fintechs, asset managers, and blockchain ecosystems to discuss the next phase of digital asset adoption.

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., zerohash llc and its affiliate, zerohash liquidity services llc, are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services and zerohash operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a decentralized layer one blockchain best known for perpetual futures and spot trading. It is the largest and most liquid decentralized exchange, with support for crypto and real-world assets, such as oil and precious metals. In addition, the ecosystem supports borrowing, lending, and a full-fledged EVM.



Contact: media@zerohash.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f72eb46-6e4e-4a64-92db-d40ed0a688da