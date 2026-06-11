Supply Chain Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced the results of the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program was built to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. Each year the program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation, last-mile delivery and more, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain professionals to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional results at every node in the chain.

The global supply chain technology market stands at approximately $29 billion and is being rebuilt from the ground up. IoT connectivity, big data analytics, autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies are converging to shift supply chain management from reactive to predictive, from siloed to fully integrated. The pace of transformation is accelerating, and the companies recognized in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program are the ones leading it.

"Advanced technology has become the defining force behind the supply chain industry's most significant leaps forward, from AI-driven logistics platforms to transformative inventory systems and beyond,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, SupplyTech Breakthrough. “Supply chain technology has entered a new era, and the companies being recognized today are the ones writing the next chapter. This year's featured winners exemplify a true spirit of innovation, delivering meaningful progress across logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners."

The 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

ASRS Innovation of the Year: ASRS Cold Storage Solution Featuring Peltier Totes, OPEX Corporation

Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Sortation System Innovation of the Year: SmartPocket, TGW Logistics

Data and Analytics

Overall Analytics Solution of the Year: Deep Insights, Techdinamics

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year: ForecastSmart, Impact Analytics

Demand Forecasting Innovation of the Year: Crisp

Demand Planning Forecasting Solution Provider of the Year: Bamboo Rose

Digital Freight Shipping

Digital Freight Audit Solution of the Year: Workflow AI for LTL, Transflo

Digital freight Matching Platform of the Year: MODE IQ, MODE Global

Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution Provider of the Year: Ship4wd

IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Solution Provider of the Year: LocatorX

Supply Chain IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Surgere

Last Mile & Delivery

Delivery Platform of the Year: lob

Last Mile Company of the Year: GoBolt

Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: ORTEC

Logistics

3PL Solution of the Year: Enveyo

3PL Platform of the Year: Deposco

3PL Innovation of the Year: Jarrett LINC™, Jarrett

3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics

Logistics Operations Platform of the Year: Augie, Augment

Overall Logistics Innovation of the Year: AURA Observer, EPG

Material Handling

Material Handling Solution of the Year: The Raymond Corporation

Material Handling Innovation of the Year: Yale Route Runner™, Yale Lift Truck Technologies

Material Handling Company of the Year: Toyota Automated Logistics

Robotics

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Solution of the Year: Hyster Atlas™ Automated Lift Trucks, Hyster

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Innovation of the Year: Double Deep Sideloader AGV, Mabo Engineering & Automation

Piece Picking Robotics Innovation of the Year: Nomagic

Robotics Innovation of the Year: SlipLift, Slip Robotics

Overall Robotics Solution of the Year: ROEQ TLR, ROEQ



Supply Chain Risk Management

Risk Management Platform of the Year: apexanalytix

Risk Management Company of the Year: Kharon

Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)

SCV Innovation of the Year: MCA Connect Inspire Platform®

Supply Chain Visibility Solution of the Year: myQIMA Food Certification

SCV Solution Provider of the Year: BlueCargo

Sourcing & Procurement

Sourcing Solution of the Year: Fictiv

Procurement Solution of the Year: Levelpath

Transport Management System

Transport Management Innovation of the Year: 4flow

Transport Management Solution of the Year: FreightWise

Transportation & Fleet Management

Fleet Management Solution of the Year: Loadsmart

Fleet Management Company of the Year: Zonar

Warehousing

Warehouse Automation Platform of the Year: SC Codeworks

Automated Picking Solution of the Year: Boston Dynamics

Smart Warehousing Innvation of the Year: DataDocks

Warehouse Management System of the Year: Tecsys Elite WMS, Tecsys

Warehouse Technology Innovation of the Year: XCOM RAN by Globalstar

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: SiftedAI Copilot, Sifted

AI-based SupplyTech Platform of the Year: ORO Labs

Industry Leadership

Logistics Innovation of the Year: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: Nulogy MOS, Nulogy

Overall SupplyTech Company of the Year: Loftware

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120