Supply Chain Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced the results of the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program was built to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. Each year the program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation, last-mile delivery and more, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain professionals to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional results at every node in the chain.
The global supply chain technology market stands at approximately $29 billion and is being rebuilt from the ground up. IoT connectivity, big data analytics, autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies are converging to shift supply chain management from reactive to predictive, from siloed to fully integrated. The pace of transformation is accelerating, and the companies recognized in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program are the ones leading it.
"Advanced technology has become the defining force behind the supply chain industry's most significant leaps forward, from AI-driven logistics platforms to transformative inventory systems and beyond,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, SupplyTech Breakthrough. “Supply chain technology has entered a new era, and the companies being recognized today are the ones writing the next chapter. This year's featured winners exemplify a true spirit of innovation, delivering meaningful progress across logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners."
The 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
ASRS Innovation of the Year: ASRS Cold Storage Solution Featuring Peltier Totes, OPEX Corporation
Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Sortation System Innovation of the Year: SmartPocket, TGW Logistics
Data and Analytics
Overall Analytics Solution of the Year: Deep Insights, Techdinamics
Demand Planning & Forecasting
Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year: ForecastSmart, Impact Analytics
Demand Forecasting Innovation of the Year: Crisp
Demand Planning Forecasting Solution Provider of the Year: Bamboo Rose
Digital Freight Shipping
Digital Freight Audit Solution of the Year: Workflow AI for LTL, Transflo
Digital freight Matching Platform of the Year: MODE IQ, MODE Global
Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution Provider of the Year: Ship4wd
IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking
Asset Tracking Solution Provider of the Year: LocatorX
Supply Chain IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Surgere
Last Mile & Delivery
Delivery Platform of the Year: lob
Last Mile Company of the Year: GoBolt
Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: ORTEC
Logistics
3PL Solution of the Year: Enveyo
3PL Platform of the Year: Deposco
3PL Innovation of the Year: Jarrett LINC™, Jarrett
3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics
Logistics Operations Platform of the Year: Augie, Augment
Overall Logistics Innovation of the Year: AURA Observer, EPG
Material Handling
Material Handling Solution of the Year: The Raymond Corporation
Material Handling Innovation of the Year: Yale Route Runner™, Yale Lift Truck Technologies
Material Handling Company of the Year: Toyota Automated Logistics
Robotics
Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Solution of the Year: Hyster Atlas™ Automated Lift Trucks, Hyster
Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Innovation of the Year: Double Deep Sideloader AGV, Mabo Engineering & Automation
Piece Picking Robotics Innovation of the Year: Nomagic
Robotics Innovation of the Year: SlipLift, Slip Robotics
Overall Robotics Solution of the Year: ROEQ TLR, ROEQ
Supply Chain Risk Management
Risk Management Platform of the Year: apexanalytix
Risk Management Company of the Year: Kharon
Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)
SCV Innovation of the Year: MCA Connect Inspire Platform®
Supply Chain Visibility Solution of the Year: myQIMA Food Certification
SCV Solution Provider of the Year: BlueCargo
Sourcing & Procurement
Sourcing Solution of the Year: Fictiv
Procurement Solution of the Year: Levelpath
Transport Management System
Transport Management Innovation of the Year: 4flow
Transport Management Solution of the Year: FreightWise
Transportation & Fleet Management
Fleet Management Solution of the Year: Loadsmart
Fleet Management Company of the Year: Zonar
Warehousing
Warehouse Automation Platform of the Year: SC Codeworks
Automated Picking Solution of the Year: Boston Dynamics
Smart Warehousing Innvation of the Year: DataDocks
Warehouse Management System of the Year: Tecsys Elite WMS, Tecsys
Warehouse Technology Innovation of the Year: XCOM RAN by Globalstar
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: SiftedAI Copilot, Sifted
AI-based SupplyTech Platform of the Year: ORO Labs
Industry Leadership
Logistics Innovation of the Year: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: Nulogy MOS, Nulogy
Overall SupplyTech Company of the Year: Loftware
About SupplyTech Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
SupplyTech Breakthrough
bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com
949.529.4120