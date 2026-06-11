Chaince Digital Extends the “Chain” Beyond Earth: Board Approves Initiative to Explore Space-Based AI Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a strategic initiative under which the Company will evaluate, over the long term, how its existing focus on data center and computing infrastructure could extend toward next-generation, space-related applications — effectively exploring how to extend its supply “chain” beyond Earth, including the long-term “chain” for space-based artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturing applications.

Under this initiative, the Company intends to evaluate opportunities across four strategic focus areas:

Space-based data center development — exploring the design and deployment of data center infrastructure suited to the space environment; AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure — extending the Company’s computing capabilities to support advanced AI and HPC workloads; Ultra-low-temperature quantum cooling systems — evaluating cooling approaches relevant to quantum and high-density computing applications; and Brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for space exploration — assessing BCI applications within the context of space exploration and development missions, including non-invasive, scalp-based neural interfaces and AI-driven speech-decoding approaches that aim to translate surface neural signals into communication without surgical implantation.

The Board’s decision reflects experience accumulated by the Company’s team and collaborators in data center and computing infrastructure, including work related to GPU liquid-cooling technology and hardware. The Company views these existing, terrestrial capabilities as a near-term foundation, and the space-related focus areas described above as longer-term directions it intends to study and evaluate over time. The initiative is exploratory and non-binding, and any decision to pursue, commit to, or deploy capital with respect to any focus area will be subject to further review and approval by the Board. The Company has not committed to entering any of these focus areas, and there can be no assurance that it will do so.

The Company believes this strategic extension is a natural progression of its existing business rather than a departure from it. Chaince Digital’s current operations in tokenization, regulated brokerage, and AI and HPC infrastructure have given the Company direct exposure to the computing, data, and operational demands of next-generation digital infrastructure. The same constraints that increasingly shape terrestrial computing — power efficiency, thermal and cooling limitations, and the scaling of AI workloads — are, in the Company’s view, among the central challenges of any future space-based computing environment. The Company believes that evaluating these adjacencies now, in a disciplined and exploratory manner, is both a logical use of its accumulated capabilities and a prudent step toward identifying long-term opportunities and risks before committing capital.

Within its brain-computer interface focus area, the Company intends to explore non-invasive neural-interface concepts, including AI-based methods designed to reconstruct high-resolution neural signals from accessible, surface-level recordings. The Company believes such approaches — which seek to enable communication through wearable rather than surgically implanted devices — may have long-term relevance both for terrestrial applications and for the demanding operational environments associated with space exploration. These concepts are exploratory, and the Company has not committed to any specific technology, research program, or collaboration at this time.

“Space exploration and development, artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing are, in our view, becoming increasingly important strategic and economic priorities,” said Shi Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Chaince Digital. “We believe these four directions, considered against the long-term backdrop of space exploration and development, may carry meaningful long-term potential. This Board-approved initiative is intended to give Chaince Digital a disciplined framework to evaluate the technologies, collaborations, and mission architectures that could, over time, support space-related industrial applications — building outward from the data center and computing capabilities that are central to our business today.”



The Company may provide further updates, as appropriate, as it evaluates specific technologies, collaborations, and mission architectures under this framework.

About Chaince Digital Holdings

“Chaince Digital Brings Finance On-Chain.”

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries — including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and its AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure platforms — the Company provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital markets services. As of December 31, 2025, more than 100 institutional holders reported positions in the Company based on Form 13F filings with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Investor Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: chaince@iecapitalusa.com