Teads Launches its AI-Driven Operating System, Teads EngageOS, to Maximize Publisher Total Revenue

A first-of-its-kind publisher operating system that incorporates editorial, native and programmatic demand into the feed to drive maximum revenue.

In strategic partnership with Magnite.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced the launch of the industry's first unified publisher feed operating system, Teads EngageOS. Designed to maximize publisher revenue without compromising long-term audience loyalty, EngageOS treats every user session as a whole, combining editorial recommendations and ads into one auction, thereby optimizing for total session yield. The launch is anchored by a strategic partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), which will seamlessly integrate third-party publisher programmatic demand with Magnite Demand Server and democratize access to native placements.

A New Chapter: From the Company That Created Content Recommendations

The modern publishing ecosystem is facing a critical crossroads. With referral traffic from search declining, monetization strategies are trapped in a trade-off between short-term revenue spikes and long-term audience loyalty. EngageOS solves this tension by delivering the first operating system designed for sustainable publisher monetization and user engagement.

Born from Teads’ twenty-year heritage as the pioneer of the content recommendation space, this platform transforms how publishers value their digital real estate. Instead of treating editorial links and ad units as separate entities and beholden to traditional RPMs, EngageOS introduces a proprietary engine that dynamically prioritizes total revenue based on real-time predictive data. The platform eliminates legacy technical friction, empowering publishers to seamlessly input their own third-party and direct sold demand directly into Teads’ high-impact environments.

EngageOS completely rewrites the publisher economics equation by introducing an AI-driven decisioning model that allows Teads-powered editorial recommendations to actively compete alongside premium ad demand. By using predictive machine learning to evaluate the real-time value of every article and user journey, the platform ensures each interaction generates the highest yield per session while keeping audiences deeply engaged. Ultimately, this future-proofs publisher monetization—designed to ensure that even as external traffic channels shift, media companies remain the primary beneficiaries of their own content, audiences, and data.

"EngageOS is the infrastructure publishers need to solve the historical tension between immediate revenue and long-term sustainability of their relationships with consumers. Our partners told us clearly that they needed more than just better monetization—they needed flexibility,” said Amnon Lahav, Chief Product Officer, Supply, Direct Response and Mid Market at Teads. “We are answering that call with a new way of working that sets publishers up for the next era of advertising, giving them the exact tools required to protect their bottom line and capture significantly higher user engagement and revenue per session (RPS)."

"We're pleased to be a launch partner for EngageOS," said Brian Levine, SVP of Revenue Operations at Penske Media Corporation. "What stood out to us was Teads' focus on building a solution informed by publisher feedback. EngageOS addresses the real trade-offs publishers navigate every day, and we look forward to working with the Teads team as the platform continues to evolve.”

“What makes EngageOS so valuable is how it unifies our entire feed ecosystem,” said Eric Aledort, SVP, Partnerships and Business Development at The Arena Group. “Instead of managing editorial content and ad demand in silos, we can now look at user sessions holistically to capture maximum yield without adding technical friction to our operations."

Democratizing Native Placements

Historically, publishers monetizing native placements through recommendation environments had limited control over programmatic demand, often relying on closed ecosystems. Through the partnership with Magnite, publishers can bring their own SSP demand directly into Teads’ premium native placements for the first time through EngageOS. Publishers can activate demand through their preferred Prebid Server-compatible SSPs, and benefit from a more direct path between buyers and inventory. The result is greater marketplace competition, fewer supply-chain hops, and increased yield for publishers.

"We are proud to deepen our trusted partnership with Teads to build a more open, efficient, and highly profitable publisher ecosystem,” said Ashley Wheeler, SVP of DV+ Platform at Magnite. “By integrating Magnite’s Demand Server directly into EngageOS, we are unlocking historically siloed native environments and delivering unparalleled scale to the open internet. This collaboration democratizes buyer access, reduces hops in the supply chain and focuses on increasing total session yield for premier publishers globally."

Key Pillars of EngageOS:

Holistic Decisioning Engine: A proprietary, real-time orchestration engine built to maximize total publisher revenue. By treating editorial links as active participants in the ad auction, the platform dynamically prioritizes deeper user engagement whenever higher revenue is predicted on an editorial page. This introduces a smarter, more sustainable monetization model that simultaneously protects audience retention and expands the publisher’s bottom line.

A proprietary, real-time orchestration engine built to maximize total publisher revenue. By treating editorial links as active participants in the ad auction, the platform dynamically prioritizes deeper user engagement whenever higher revenue is predicted on an editorial page. This introduces a smarter, more sustainable monetization model that simultaneously protects audience retention and expands the publisher’s bottom line. Multi-Demand Integration: Direct integration with Magnite’s Demand Server connects publishers to programmatic demand through their preferred Prebid Server-compatible SSPs, creating greater competition, supply-chain efficiency, and yield across impressions.

Direct integration with Magnite’s Demand Server connects publishers to programmatic demand through their preferred Prebid Server-compatible SSPs, creating greater competition, supply-chain efficiency, and yield across impressions. Direct-Sold Campaign Execution: Seamlessly activate, manage, and optimize Sales House campaigns within EngageOS placements.

Seamlessly activate, manage, and optimize Sales House campaigns within EngageOS placements. Uncompromising Transparency and Control: An AI-powered interface delivering visibility through buyer-level performance reporting - independently verifiable against trusted third-party analytics tools.

To request a Demo: Visit https://info.teads.com/teads-engage-os to register for priority access.

Media Contact

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(332) 205-8999

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that EngageOS may not yield the anticipated publisher revenue, yield optimization, or scale as expected; technical challenges related to integrating EngageOS with Magnite's Demand Server and other third-party SSPs; the risk that publishers may not adopt unified feed operating systems at the rates we anticipate; the highly competitive nature of the digital advertising and publisher monetization ecosystems; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.