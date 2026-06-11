American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Files Additional Patent Application and Provides Development Update on Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Program

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, announced the filing of an additional patent application as the Company continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio and advance development of future generations of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

The Company’s newest patent filing, U.S. Patent Application No. 19/701,742, was filed on June 10, 2026 and relates to a novel fusion system architecture incorporating advanced housing and chamber design elements intended to support plasma confinement, pulsed energy delivery, and future commercial deployment of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

Management believes the application represents another important building block in the Company’s long-term intellectual property strategy and further demonstrates the Company’s commitment to protecting innovations developed through the ongoing evolution of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

Building a Foundation for Future Innovation

American Fusion’s intellectual property program continues to expand as the Company advances toward commercialization of its compact aneutronic fusion technology. Management believes the technologies embodied within Patent Application No. 19/701,742 may serve as the foundation for numerous future patent filings covering reactor geometries, confinement methodologies, pulsed power delivery systems, plasma control techniques, and commercial deployment architectures.

“The filing of Patent Application No. 19/701,742 represents another important step in the continued development of our intellectual property portfolio,” said Michael Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. “As we advance the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, we remain focused on protecting innovations that may support future product development, commercialization initiatives, and long-term competitive differentiation.”

Development and Regulatory Update

The Company continues to advance development activities associated with its 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ program.

American Fusion submitted its application for certification and related approvals to the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”) on February 27, 2026. The Company continues to work with DSHS regarding licensing and certification requirements associated with its planned testing activities and remains encouraged by the progress achieved to date.

Management also reports continued progress on several development initiatives, including:

Completion of the 5MW Texatron™ pre-production frame;

Ongoing testing facility planning and preparation activities;

Continued expansion of the Company’s patent portfolio;

Acquisition and deployment planning for specialized testing and validation equipment;

Advancement of regulatory submissions and review processes; and

Continued development of commercial deployment strategies for future Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems.

The Company recently announced that final modifications to its 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ are nearing completion at the fabrication facility of a third-party manufacturing partner in Midland/Odessa, Texas. Management currently expects to take delivery of the system in the near term as preparations continue for future testing activities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Executive Chairman Interview Published

American Fusion also announced that Executive Chairman Brent Nelson recently participated in an exclusive interview with Dave Donlin of Small Cap Stocks Today. During the discussion, Mr. Nelson provided updates regarding the Company’s intellectual property strategy, regulatory progress, development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, planned testing initiatives, and long-term commercialization objectives.

The interview is currently available through the Small Cap Stocks Today Podcast on multiple platforms, including:

Management believes direct engagement with shareholders, investors, and the broader investment community remains an important component of the Company’s commitment to transparency and regular communication.

“Intellectual property development, regulatory advancement, and execution of our testing roadmap remain core priorities for the Company,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “We believe each additional patent filing strengthens the foundation of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform while supporting our broader commercialization strategy. At the same time, we continue advancing toward important testing and validation milestones that we believe will help define the next stage of the Company’s development.”

Looking Forward

American Fusion believes that the combination of continued intellectual property expansion, regulatory progress, development of its testing infrastructure, and advancement of its pre-production systems positions the Company for an important period of growth as it pursues commercialization of its proprietary aneutronic fusion technology.

Management remains focused on executing its development roadmap while continuing to build long-term value through innovation, strategic intellectual property protection, disciplined engineering, and advancement toward commercial deployment.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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