Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit Agenda Announced for June 16th

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit to be held June 16th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

"We are honored to host the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit and provide a platform for OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCID companies to communicate their strategies directly to investors," said Greg Young, VP, Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. "From gold exploration and uranium development to battery materials, royalties, and phosphate, this conference reflects the breadth of opportunity across the energy and resource sectors trading on our markets today."

June 16th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com