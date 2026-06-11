Callan JMB Expands Oregon Public Health Support Capabilities Through State VFC Authorization

Approval enhances the Company's ability to receive, prepare, and deploy pediatric-focused medical materials in support of state and local public health initiatives

Spring Branch, TX, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has received a Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program PIN authorization from the State of Oregon, expanding the Company's ability to support public health programs through the storage, management, preparation, and distribution of pediatric vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical materials.

The authorization allows Callan JMB to participate in programs that require specialized cold chain management, regulatory compliance, inventory accountability, and the deployment of critical pediatric medical products. The approval strengthens the Company's ability to support both routine public health operations and targeted response efforts by providing state and local agencies with an efficient mechanism to receive and distribute medical materials where they are needed most.

Public health agencies often face operational challenges when deploying medical materials to specific communities, clinics, schools, workforce populations, and other targeted groups while maintaining strict regulatory and temperature-control requirements. Through its Oregon VFC authorization, Callan JMB provides an additional operational resource that can help public health officials efficiently receive, stage, prepare, and distribute pediatric-focused medical materials in alignment with established public health plans and initiatives.

"This authorization expands our ability to support Oregon's public health objectives by providing additional infrastructure, cold chain capabilities, and operational support for pediatric vaccines and other critical medical materials," said Scott Bullard, COO of Callan JMB. "For public health agencies, pinpoint logistical tools are important levers for moving from planning to execution, particularly when medical materials must be deployed quickly, compliantly, and in targeted quantities. This authorization strengthens our ability to help bridge that gap by providing an efficient operational resource that supports both routine public health initiatives and targeted response efforts. As agencies continue to focus on access, readiness, and supply chain reliability, organizations that can combine regulatory compliance with practical operational execution will play an increasingly important role in supporting community health outcomes."

In addition to supporting routine childhood vaccination programs, the authorization expands access to pediatric-focused medical materials that can be more difficult to source and deploy through traditional preparedness channels. The added capability provides public health officials with greater flexibility when addressing the unique needs of children during community health initiatives and localized public health events.

The authorization further strengthens Callan JMB's ability to support government agencies, healthcare providers, and public health organizations through specialized cold chain logistics, inventory management, monitoring, endpoint kitting, and deployment services. These capabilities help ensure medical materials can be delivered in a manner consistent with both routine public health operations and targeted response activities.

Callan JMB continues to invest in the infrastructure, regulatory capabilities, and strategic partnerships necessary to support evolving healthcare preparedness and public health requirements across the United States. The Oregon authorization represents another step in the Company's broader strategy to expand its healthcare logistics platform and strengthen its role in supporting public health readiness at the state and local levels.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254