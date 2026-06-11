American Oncology Network Appoints Ella Friedman as President, Network Operations

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced the appointment of Ella Friedman as president, network operations.





“We are excited to welcome Ella to AON’s executive leadership team,” said Todd Schonherz , AON’s chief executive officer. “Ella brings decades of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, strategic growth and practice performance. Her deep expertise in oncology and multi-site healthcare operations will be instrumental as we continue expanding access to high-quality, community-based cancer care across the country.”

Friedman brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience spanning oncology, specialty care and multi-site healthcare operations. In her new role, she will oversee practice operations, strategic growth initiatives, integrations, operational excellence and infrastructure development across AON’s national network of physician practices.

“I am honored to join AON and contribute to its mission of transforming cancer care in local communities,” said Friedman. “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about supporting physicians, strengthening operations and improving the patient experience. I look forward to working alongside AON’s talented team to continue delivering exceptional care and advancing the future of community oncology.”

Prior to joining AON, Friedman served as regional senior vice president and previously senior vice president of operations for The US Oncology Network, where she was responsible for operations management, strategic planning, physician recruitment, marketing and practice growth across multiple states. During her tenure, she held full profit-and-loss responsibility and played a key role in practice integrations, market expansion, operational restructuring and leadership development. She also served as executive director of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, one of the nation’s largest community oncology practices.

“Ella’s extensive experience leading complex healthcare organizations and supporting practice growth makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD , AON’s chief medical officer. “Her collaborative leadership style and commitment to operational excellence will help strengthen our network and support our mission of delivering patient-centered cancer care close to home.”

Before entering oncology, Friedman served as senior vice president of business planning and development for Gambro Healthcare, a global leader in renal care services, where she led strategic planning, payer strategy, acquisitions, marketing and growth initiatives.

Friedman earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in finance and international business from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. She also completed the Advanced Management Program in International Business at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

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