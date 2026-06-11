Ally Medical ER Is Headed to Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room has announced plans to open Ally Medical ER Pflugerville at the corner of Grand Avenue Parkway and Picadilly Drive. The new location is expected to welcome its first patients in early 2027, serving a city of roughly 82,222 people just northeast of Austin.

Known as the “Trail Capital of Texas,” Pflugerville has built a reputation as one of the Austin area’s most welcoming places to put down roots. As the city continues to attract new residents, having reliable emergency care close to home becomes less of a convenience and more of a necessity, and that’s exactly the gap Ally Medical ER Pflugerville will fill.

“The greater Austin area has welcomed so many people over the years, and Pflugerville is a big part of that story. We want to be here as this community continues to take shape, not just as an emergency room, but as a neighbor people can count on for the long haul,” CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room, Emmanuel Colliot said.

Exemplary Care

Ally Medical ER Pflugerville will be open every hour of every day, with no appointments needed. Every visit will have the following available:

Little to no wait times from the moment patients walk in

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff will be on-site at all times

Private rooms and a calm environment

Advanced on-site imaging, including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

An in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results





Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that's grounded in the communities they serve.

Conditions Ally Medical ER Pflugerville Will Treat

The Pflugerville location will treat a full range of emergency conditions, some include:

Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries

Lacerations and wound care

Financial Assistance and Information

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress, whether using insurance or paying out of pocket. Those needing additional support can access financial assistance programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

media@allymedical.com

allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1574dab6-2736-4328-b7c7-ad3b5018896e