Willis launches risk program for wood frame construction projects

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of its Wood Frame Follow Facility Builder’s Risk Program, a specialized solution designed to support new ground-up wood frame construction projects throughout the United States.

The program provides builders, developers and project stakeholders with streamlined access to follow-form Builder’s Risk capacity that aligns with lead market coverage, helping ensure continuity of protection from groundbreaking through project completion. Tailored specifically for new ground-up multifamily residential construction, mixed-use development projects and wood frame construction projects nationwide, the program is designed to support complex builds with consistent, specialized coverage throughout the construction lifecycle.

“Construction projects today face increasingly complex risk environments, from catastrophic weather events to rising material costs and project delays,” said Ryan Hucker, North America Builder’s Risk Broking Leader at Willis. “Our Wood Frame Follow Facility is designed to provide clients with a responsive, efficient, quota share capacity that seamlessly follows the lead market, giving project teams the confidence and flexibility they need to keep developments moving forward.”

The Willis Wood Frame Follow Facility offers:

Up to $50 million maximum quota-share follow limit of liability

Maximum co-share participation of 50%

Policy terms up to 36 months

Coverage available across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia

Broad all-risk follow-form coverage aligned with lead market terms



Coverage extends to a broad range of exposures, including hard costs, owner-supplied materials, loss of rental income, soft costs, flood and storm surge, named windstorm, and earthquake or earth movement exposures, subject to policy terms and conditions.

The facility follows lead markets creating a coordinated underwriting approach intended to simplify placement and enhance consistency across participating layers.

Learn more about the Wood Frame Follow Facility Builder’s Risk Program here.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media Contacts

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Lauren Ryan

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