Shein Kicks Off Festival Season as the Ultimate One-Stop Destination for Every Look, Every Size, Every Vibe

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As festivalgoers across Canada count down to their first festival moment of the summer, SHEIN is launching its 2026 Festival Collection: thousands of trend-right styles across six major aesthetics, available in a wide range of sizes, with price points that make it possible to build multiple looks for everyone. From the first outfit to the last accessory, SHEIN is where festival season starts, and where no fan gets left out.

True festival freedom means showing up as your full self. With an expansive size range from XS to 4XL, SHEIN ensures every fan, from the front row to the back field, can find their look without skipping a ticket purchase.

Six Trends Taking Over Festival Grounds This Summer

SHEIN’s festival season allows customers to shop each aesthetic individually or mix and match across all six.

Boho Festival : Denim cut-offs, rhinestone embellishments, cowboy boots, and fringe jackets. Country-core meets festival energy.

Punk Rock : Plaid, chains, band tees, leather-look moto pieces, and combat boots. A rebellion in every outfit.

Retro Streetwear : Oversized silhouettes, vintage graphics, cargo pockets, and colorblocking. Old-school cool, festival-ready fresh.

80/90s Glamour : Sequins, power shoulders, neon, and bold prints. Turn the festival grounds into a runway moment.

Desert Rave : Metallics, bold cutouts, iridescent fabrics, and statement bodysuits built for golden hour and beyond.

Cowgirl : Denim, rhinestones, cowboy boots & fringe jackets.

"Festival season is about living fully in the moment: the music, the energy, the self-expression, and this collection was designed to meet our community right there," says Vito Zhong, SHEIN Canada General Manager. "From the main stage to the campgrounds, we want everyone to feel confident, comfortable, and completely themselves, without having to compromise on style or accessibility. At SHEIN, we believe fashion should move with you through every moment worth celebrating."

The Festival Collection drops on June 29th online and on the SHEIN App. Shop the Festival Collection by searching 'Festival Fits' on SHEIN for more festival looks.

The festival is the moment. SHEIN is the prep.

Instagram: @shein_ca TikTok: @sheinca_ Hashtag: #SHEINFestivalSZN

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

For more information, please contact Lori Harito, Publicist, Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/121d206b-d562-452e-8330-2fca94022793