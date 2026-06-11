Command Alkon’s Command Cloud Recognized in Construction Executive’s CE Top Tech™ 2026 List

Award Recognizes Command Cloud's Innovation in Connected Operations, Actionable Intelligence, and AI-Powered Performance Improvements

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce that Command Cloud, the industry's purpose-built operating platform for heavy building materials, has been recognized in Construction Executive magazine's prestigious CE Top Tech™ 2026 list.

Now in its 24th year, Construction Executive is the leading trade publication focused on the business of construction. Each year, the magazine recognizes technology companies that are driving innovation and delivering measurable impact across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

Command Cloud earned recognition for its ability to unify the critical business processes that power heavy building materials operations. Built specifically for producers and suppliers of concrete, aggregates, and asphalt, Command Cloud connects raw material delivery, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials through a single, cloud-native platform designed for the unique operational realities of the industry.

Unlike horizontal software solutions adapted for construction, Command Cloud was purpose-built from the ground up to serve heavy building materials operations, providing real-time visibility, consistent quality, enterprise-grade security, and open API connectivity across the entire business.

This recognition reflects Command Alkon's ongoing commitment to helping heavy building materials producers modernize operations through connected technologies. As the industry's operating platform, Command Cloud brings together the critical systems, workflows, and data that enable producers to operate more efficiently, improve consistency, and drive better business outcomes at scale.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Command Alkon continues to embed artificial intelligence capabilities throughout the Command Cloud platform to help producers unlock measurable operational value. Early results from AI-assisted batching initiatives have demonstrated a 27-percentage-point improvement in batching accuracy, a 57% reduction in over-tolerance material costs, and a 71% reduction in cement standard deviation – all achieved without new hardware investments or production downtime.

“This award reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative technology that helps materials producers and suppliers simplify operations and make faster decisions with real-time visibility across the supply chain and achieve measurable business results,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “We share this recognition with our customers, whose partnership and feedback continue to shape the evolution of Command Cloud.”

These advancements are powered by Command Alkon's unmatched industry expertise. With more than 50 years of exclusive focus on heavy building materials, 36 industry patents, and thousands of years of combined industry experience across its global team, the company continues to deliver technology solutions built on deep operational knowledge and proven customer outcomes.

For more information about Command Alkon, visit www.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com